ARTICLE
5 August 2025

Roll Credits On 'Free' AI: Why Every Prompt Has A Power Bill.

Beach Weather | Legal Marketing

Contributor

Beach Weather | Legal Marketing logo
With operations based in Cape Town and Dublin, Beach Weather helps law firms globally turn reputation into measurable growth. With two decades inside leading practices, we know a lawyer’s first source of new work is still a trusted referral - so every plan we build starts with substance, not slogans. Our four-pillar approach - Support Elements, Collateral, Broadcasting, and Business Development - keeps marketing calm, clear, and accountable. As a content partner to Mondaq, we extend that discipline to syndication, giving smaller and mid-size firms access to the same global platform that Tier 1-level practices enjoy. Articles featured on this profile come from firms enrolled in our TideCheck™ Thought-Leadership Program - an initiative that pairs Beach Weather’s editorial coaching with Mondaq’s unmatched distribution and readership analytics.
Explore Firm Details
Two years ago, I hit the "try ChatGPT" button and felt the adrenaline rush of instant copy.
South Africa Technology
Mark Beckman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Two years ago, I hit the "try ChatGPT" button and felt the adrenaline rush of instant copy.
Today Beach Weather produces more words with silicon than with keyboards. Incredible? Absolutely. Innocent? Hardly.

Here's the plot twist nobody likes to watch:

  • A single GPT-4 query is whispered across racks of GPUs sipping more electricity than an office kettle and evaporating cups of clean water to keep themselves cool.
  • Video-first marketers now pump out synthetic clips as if rendering costs nothing. (It does - the grid just sends the invoice to the planet.)
  • Law firm blogs are sprouting faster than legal disclaimers; some are brilliant, others read like robo-confetti because nobody bothered to fact-check the bot or make it sound like the firm's 'voice'.

I'm not anti-AI; I'm an early adopter. But the deeper I dig into energy dashboards, the louder the question rings: What is the hidden tariff of convenience?

The fog of "where"

Ask any provider where last night's workload actually ran. Oregon? Ireland? Johannesburg's coal-heavy grid at 3 a.m.? You'll get a brand video about "net-zero commitments" and very few hard numbers on megawatt-hours or litres of cooling water.

Until we see an "AI Energy Rating" label - think fridge-stickers for Large Language Models - we're shopping blind.

The misuse subplot

  • Lawyers who paste a client's confidential brief into a public chatbot gamble with privilege.
  • Marketers who regen thumbnails 40 times to get the "perfect gradient" burn through compute the way popcorn burns through an office microwave.

Neither group is malicious; both are seduced by speed and (apparent) zero marginal cost.

Our working rules at Beach Weather

  1. Smallest model that solves the task. If GPT-3.5 drafts it, GPT-4o stays asleep.
  1. One-shot, human-edit. Draft once, refine offline. Endless rerolls are environmental clickbait.
  1. Green-cloud first. We try to locate projects in regions with real-time renewables or we reschedule them.
  1. Measure & tell. Starting this quarter, we'll publish a "kWh & H₂O per 1 000 words" line in our ESG note. Not perfect, but a start.

I'm proud of how quickly we grabbed the AI steering wheel. I'm equally determined we don't drive it off an ecological cliff.

If you're cranking out AI content, ask yourself: Would I hit "generate" this often if a real-time energy meter blinked red on my screen?

The credits are going to roll on the era of "free compute." Better to rewrite the script now than get surprise-billed later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Mark Beckman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More