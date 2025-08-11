Ditching The Comfort Blanky: Why Adaptability Is The New Strategic Superpower

We all have one.
A comfort blanky.
In business, it often takes the form of a go-to tool, a well-worn process, or a strategic approach we've relied on for years. We convince ourselves that if we just know what's coming—what trends, what tools, what technologies—we'll be ready.
But that assumption is precisely the problem.
Beyond the AI Obsession
In 'Expansive', John Sanei and Erik Kruger describe how organisations become trapped in the search for "what"—as in, *what's trending*, *what's next*, *what AI tools to use*—while avoiding the harder conversation about *how*.
As they put it:
"Your obsession with what... is really a panic about how."
And here's the kicker from Kruger himself:
"If action followed knowledge and information, we'd all have six packs, right?"
The Illusion of Insight
Professional service firms—especially law firms—are steeped in intelligence and insight. We attend the workshops, circulate the slide decks, nod in agreement during strategy sessions.
But how often does insight turn into execution?
The problem isn't intelligence. It's inertia. Osmosis doesn't happen in boardrooms. And "great understanding" doesn't automatically lead to meaningful progress.
Enter AQ: The Adaptability Quotient
IQ and EQ are no longer enough.
The real superpower now is AQ—your Adaptability Quotient. It's not about having all the answers. It's about being agile enough to keep moving when the answers aren't clear.
AQ is your firm's ability to:
- Unlearn what no longer serves
- Engage with ambiguity
- Pivot with confidence when the context changes
And that only happens when you drop the comfort blanky of "we've always done it this way."
Lessons from the Rock Face
During my own mountaineering training, I learned that it wasn't strength that got me through the toughest climbs—it was flexibility.
That's why I took up yoga.
Not for the aesthetic, but because it trained me to stay grounded and responsive when conditions shifted unexpectedly.
That same principle applies to business strategy.
Where to From Here?
If you want your firm to stay relevant and resilient in the face of constant change, it's time to shift focus:
- Stop obsessing over what's next
- Start mastering how you adapt
- And start flexing your AQ daily
Ask yourself:
- What comfort blanky do we need to let go of?
- What patterns are we repeating out of fear, not strategy?
- And how do we lead differently, starting now?
In a world that rewards adaptability, AQ isn't a soft skill—it's your strategic edge.
