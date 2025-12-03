SHEroes Webinar Plan With Purpose Harnessing AI To Drive Audit Strategy And Measurable Impact (Video)

This session dives into how AI can enhance every stage of your annual audit planning process - from smarter risk identification and predictive analytics...

SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.

This session dives into how AI can enhance every stage of your annual audit planning process - from smarter risk identification and predictive analytics to optimizing resource allocation, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and monitoring emerging risks like cybersecurity, ESG, and digital transformation. Expect practical insights, real-world examples, and a thought-provoking conversation with audit leaders leveraging AI to elevate audit strategy.

