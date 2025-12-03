SHEroes Webinar Plan With Purpose Harnessing AI To Drive Audit Strategy And Measurable Impact (Video)

SNG Grant Thornton are most popular:
This session dives into how AI can enhance every stage of your annual audit planning process - from smarter risk identification and predictive analytics to optimizing resource allocation, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and monitoring emerging risks like cybersecurity, ESG, and digital transformation. Expect practical insights, real-world examples, and a thought-provoking conversation with audit leaders leveraging AI to elevate audit strategy.
