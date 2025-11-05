The Fintech Future - Revolutionising The African Financial Services Landscape

Africa's fintech sector is evolving from isolated national systems into a regionally connected ecosystem which hope to bring the continent closer. As start-ups, traditional financial institutions and investors look beyond domestic markets, the conversation is shifting from innovation to integration - and from competition to connectivity. Two major initiatives sit at the heart of this transition: the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Together, they signal a new phase in Africa's economic transformation; one where digital finance could underpin the world's largest single market.

The promise of continental payments integration

Intra-African trade has long been hampered by fragmented payment systems, heavy reliance on foreign correspondent banks, and the cost of settling cross-border transactions in hard currency. PAPSS, launched by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, seeks to change that.

The system enables real-time clearing and settlement of payments in local currencies, removing the need for intermediate conversion into US dollars or euros. By doing so, PAPSS aims to make it as easy for a business in Accra to pay one in Nairobi as it is to transact within their own borders. It also provides the regulatory infrastructure for interoperability between central banks and authorised payment service providers across participating countries. PAPSS supports three core processes: near-instant payment, pre-funding and net settlement.

Already live in the West African Monetary Zone, PAPSS is expanding across regions, supported by Afreximbank's guarantee and settlement framework. As adoption widens, it could dramatically reduce the cost and friction of cross-border trade, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises and fintech platforms providing remittance or payment solutions.

AfCFTA and the regulatory foundations for digital trade

The AfCFTA, which now includes 54 of 55 African Union members, is more than a trade pact. It's a blueprint for a unified African market, encompassing goods, services, investment, intellectual property, and digital trade. The framework's Protocol on Digital Trade, now being finalised, will establish rules for data governance, cybersecurity, electronic transactions, and online consumer protection.

For the financial sector, AfCFTA's ambitions are equally significant. Its provisions anticipate the harmonisation of payment systems, mutual recognition of financial licences, and standardisation of know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money-laundering (AML) requirements. In other words, it lays the groundwork for fintech passporting: A model where a business licensed in one member state could operate in another under a common set of rules and supervisory standards.

Fintech passporting: Scaling through recognition

Fintech passporting is not new. The European Union's "passporting" system underpins the single financial market, allowing regulated entities to provide services across borders once authorised in a member state. In Africa, similar ideas are emerging through the East African Community, ECOWAS, and now AfCFTA - all recognising that fragmented regulation discourages innovation and limits scale.

For fintech founders and investors, passporting offers a predictable regulatory path to continental growth. Instead of obtaining separate licences in every jurisdiction, fintechs could rely on a unified or mutually recognised framework. It also gives regulators greater oversight of cross-border financial flows, mitigating risks while encouraging inclusion.

Realising this vision will require sustained collaboration among central banks, supervisory authorities, and regional economic communities and legal frameworks that balance innovation with financial stability.

South Africa's position: A regional leader at risk of isolation

Paradoxically, the country with one of Africa's most advanced financial sectors - South Africa - remains outside PAPSS and several regional payment-reform initiatives. Its financial ecosystem is sophisticated, but also tightly regulated under exchange control and prudential regimes that were designed for a different era of cross-border capital movement.

This cautious stance reflects legitimate policy concerns: Maintaining the stability of the rand, protecting consumers, and managing illicit-flow risks. Yet it may also leave South African fintechs and financial institutions at a disadvantage. Without access to PAPSS or a continental passporting regime, local fintechs face higher transaction costs and more complex compliance hurdles when expanding into African markets.

Meanwhile, jurisdictions such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya are aligning with regional payment frameworks that will give their domestic fintechs an early-mover advantage in cross-border trade and digital banking. As Africa's financial infrastructure becomes increasingly interconnected, South Africa's absence could translate into reduced influence over the standards shaping that network.

The opportunity ahead

Africa's fintech integration is still in its formative phase but the direction of travel is clear. PAPSS is proving that real-time, low-cost, multi-currency payments across African borders are possible. AfCFTA is creating the legal and institutional framework to make such transactions routine.

To keep pace, national regulators and industry leaders must engage in shaping harmonised standards, interoperable systems, and mutual-recognition mechanisms that promote both competition and consumer trust. For South Africa in particular, the question is no longer whether the rest of Africa will integrate its financial systems, but how quickly, and on whose terms.

If the country hopes to retain its position as a financial hub, it cannot afford to stand still while the rest of the continent moves toward seamless, borderless finance. The next stage of Africa's fintech story will belong to those who build the bridges, not the walls.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.