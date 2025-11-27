Do You Know? Cybersecurity Edition

Public Wi-Fi USAGE

Do you know public Wi-Fi can expose everythin gyou do online?

Public Wi-Fi networks pose significant security risks for businesses and remote workers due to their open and unencrypted nature. Cybercriminals often exploit these vulnerabilities to steal sensitive data, deploy malware or compromise user accounts.

Whenever you connect to a publicWi-Fi network, your data is transmitted over an unsecured connection,makingit easy for hackers to intercept sensitive information such as login credentials, debit card numbers, BVNs, personal details and business data.

Attackers often exploit device vulnerabilities on public Wi-Fi through Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) attacks,malware injections or fake hotspots. Such breaches can even compromise the entire corporate network once an infected device reconnects to the office system.

To protect your data on public Wi-Fi, it is essential to always take necessary precautions. One of the most effective methods is by using a Virtual Private Network as it encrypts your internet traffic, making it difficult for hackers to intercept the data. Additionally, enable Two Factor Authentication (2FA) for an additional layer of protection, requiringa second formof verification to access accounts.

Lastly, it is crucial to ensure that the websites visited have a secure connection, indicated by "https://"in the URL. Refraining from accessing sensitive information, such as financial data or personal information, while using public Wi-Fi, is also recommended. When possible, use your mobile data or a trusted hotspot instead.

