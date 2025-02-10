ARTICLE
10 February 2025

OAPI – New Official Fees For Patents And Utility Models

As part of the implementation of Annex I of the revised Bangui Agreement, OAPI has published new official fees which apply to all patent and utility model applications fled after 1 January 2025.

This development follows previous updates OAPI – Training of patent examiners – Adams & Adams announcing OAPI's intention to introduce substantive examination for patent applications filed in OAPI. Until now, patent applications filed in OAPI have only been subjected to formal examination with no examination as to the claimed subject matter. The new official fees include increases to excess claim fees and annuity fees and will apply to any cases filed on or after 1 January 2025.

The implementation of Annex I of the Bangui Agreement ushers in a new era for OAPI and its member states. In addition to the implementation of substantive examination, the new procedures introduce various additional steps including publication for opposition and issuance of a notice of allowance. These additional steps are expected to improve the efficacy of the OAPI patent system, providing users more flexibility during the prosecution of their applications and aligning the system with international practices.

