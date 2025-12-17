- in Africa
What is IT Governance?
IT governance is a structured framework aligning IT investments with business goals and managing associated risks effectively.
Contents
From insights to board packs
Lessons learnt in implementation:
Why is it important?
- Improved Decision-Making
Effective IT governance enhances decision-making processes within IT an business operations for better outcomes.
- ResourceOptimisation
Optimising IT resources through governance ensures efficient use of technology and budget within organisations.
- Transparency and Accountability
IT governance increases transparency and accountability, promoting trust and clear responsibility in IT operations.
Organisations can leverage off a number of frameworks as they navigate their IT governance adoption.
|Framework
|Focus Area
|Best For
|
COBIT
|
IT governance & management
|
Holistic IT control and alignment
|
ITIL
|
IT service management
|
Operational IT and service delivery
|
ISO 38500
|
High-level IT governance
|
Board-level oversight
|
ISO 27001
|
Information security
|
Data protection, risk, compliance
|
COSO
|
Risk and control frameworks
|
Broader risk and compliance
IT Governance Pillars:
Strategic Alignment
Includes, achieving the goals and strategies through the coherent undertaking of activities by linking business objectives to IT initiatives.
Value Delivery
Focuses on, creating new benefits through IT, maintaining and increasing benefits derived from existing IT investments, and ensuring that IT structures, resources and processes are dynamic enough to deliver value.
Risk Management
Encompasses, the management of IT human resources, as well as the adequacy of IT capability and infrastructure to support the IT strategy.
Resource Management
Includes, the identification, assessment, and management of IT risks, as well as the implementation of controls to mitigate these risks.
IT Performance Measurement
Involves, tracking the achievement of the objectives of IT-related services and solutions and compliance with specific external requirements.
IT Stakeholder Feedback
Comprises of adequate and timely feedback to key stakeholders, including business leaders and IT staff, regarding the effectiveness of the IT strategy, value delivered, resource management, risk management and performance management.
- IT governance Frameworks should be practical and fit for purpose in relation to the Organisation's size and complex
- IT governance should to be supported at a Board and Exco level for effective adoption across the business
- Feedback mechanisms should be established across various Governance structures with ultimate reporting at a Board level
- Focused reporting based on stakeholder needs
- Clear roles and accountability should be established from the onset
- Measure and monitor performance to track progress
- IT Governance is a continuous journey which requires ongoing effort and adaptation
