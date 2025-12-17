ARTICLE
17 December 2025

IT governance is a structured framework aligning IT investments with business goals and managing associated risks effectively.
Maria (Ria) Pretorius and Riaaz Mahomed
What is IT Governance?

IT governance is a structured framework aligning IT investments with business goals and managing associated risks effectively.

Contents

From insights to board packs

Lessons learnt in implementation:

Why is it important?

  • Improved Decision-Making
    Effective IT governance enhances decision-making processes within IT an business operations for better outcomes.
  • ResourceOptimisation
    Optimising IT resources through governance ensures efficient use of technology and budget within organisations.
  • Transparency and Accountability
    IT governance increases transparency and accountability, promoting trust and clear responsibility in IT operations.

Organisations can leverage off a number of frameworks as they navigate their IT governance adoption.

Framework Focus Area Best For

COBIT

IT governance & management

Holistic IT control and alignment

ITIL

IT service management

Operational IT and service delivery

ISO 38500

High-level IT governance

Board-level oversight

ISO 27001

Information security

Data protection, risk, compliance

COSO

Risk and control frameworks

Broader risk and compliance

IT Governance Pillars:

Strategic Alignment

Includes, achieving the goals and strategies through the coherent undertaking of activities by linking business objectives to IT initiatives.

Value Delivery

Focuses on, creating new benefits through IT, maintaining and increasing benefits derived from existing IT investments, and ensuring that IT structures, resources and processes are dynamic enough to deliver value.

Risk Management

Encompasses, the management of IT human resources, as well as the adequacy of IT capability and infrastructure to support the IT strategy.

Resource Management

Includes, the identification, assessment, and management of IT risks, as well as the implementation of controls to mitigate these risks.

IT Performance Measurement

Involves, tracking the achievement of the objectives of IT-related services and solutions and compliance with specific external requirements.

IT Stakeholder Feedback

Comprises of adequate and timely feedback to key stakeholders, including business leaders and IT staff, regarding the effectiveness of the IT strategy, value delivered, resource management, risk management and performance management.

From insights to board packs

1719502.jpg

Lessons learnt in implementation:

  • IT governance Frameworks should be practical and fit for purpose in relation to the Organisation's size and complex
  • IT governance should to be supported at a Board and Exco level for effective adoption across the business
  • Feedback mechanisms should be established across various Governance structures with ultimate reporting at a Board level
  • Focused reporting based on stakeholder needs
  • Clear roles and accountability should be established from the onset
  • Measure and monitor performance to track progress
  • IT Governance is a continuous journey which requires ongoing effort and adaptation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

