IT governance is a structured framework aligning IT investments with business goals and managing associated risks effectively.

What is IT Governance?

Contents

Why is it important?

Improved Decision-Making

Effective IT governance enhances decision-making processes within IT an business operations for better outcomes.

ResourceOptimisation

Optimising IT resources through governance ensures efficient use of technology and budget within organisations.

Transparency and Accountability

IT governance increases transparency and accountability, promoting trust and clear responsibility in IT operations.

Organisations can leverage off a number of frameworks as they navigate their IT governance adoption.

Framework Focus Area Best For COBIT IT governance & management Holistic IT control and alignment ITIL IT service management Operational IT and service delivery ISO 38500 High-level IT governance Board-level oversight ISO 27001 Information security Data protection, risk, compliance COSO Risk and control frameworks Broader risk and compliance

IT Governance Pillars:

Strategic Alignment

Includes, achieving the goals and strategies through the coherent undertaking of activities by linking business objectives to IT initiatives.

Value Delivery

Focuses on, creating new benefits through IT, maintaining and increasing benefits derived from existing IT investments, and ensuring that IT structures, resources and processes are dynamic enough to deliver value.

Risk Management

Encompasses, the management of IT human resources, as well as the adequacy of IT capability and infrastructure to support the IT strategy.

Resource Management

Includes, the identification, assessment, and management of IT risks, as well as the implementation of controls to mitigate these risks.

IT Performance Measurement

Involves, tracking the achievement of the objectives of IT-related services and solutions and compliance with specific external requirements.

IT Stakeholder Feedback

Comprises of adequate and timely feedback to key stakeholders, including business leaders and IT staff, regarding the effectiveness of the IT strategy, value delivered, resource management, risk management and performance management.

From insights to board packs

Lessons learnt in implementation:

IT governance Frameworks should be practical and fit for purpose in relation to the Organisation's size and complex

IT governance should to be supported at a Board and Exco level for effective adoption across the business

Feedback mechanisms should be established across various Governance structures with ultimate reporting at a Board level

Focused reporting based on stakeholder needs

Clear roles and accountability should be established from the onset

Measure and monitor performance to track progress

IT Governance is a continuous journey which requires ongoing effort and adaptation

