Proposed Amendments To ICASA's Regulations On Technical Equipment And Facilities

On 17 November 2025, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) published draft amendments to the Official List of Regulated Standards for Technical Equipment and Electronic Communications Facilities Regulations (Technical Regulations).

Under the Electronic Communications Act 36 of 2005 (ECA), ICASA is empowered to prescribe standards to test the performance and operation of electronic communications equipment and electronic communications facilities (including radio apparatus). These standards are aimed at, among other things, ensuring that the operation of electronic communications equipment facilitates interoperability and interconnection of different communications facilities and radio equipment.

Equipment requiring type approval under the Type Approval Regulations, 2013 (published under the ECA) must comply with the applicable standard in the Technical Regulations. Suppliers (ie manufacturers, importers or distributors) of electronic communications equipment and electronic communications facilities are required to submit test reports from accredited test laboratories when applying to ICASA for standard type approval certificates. These reports must show that the relevant equipment complies with the applicable technical standard.

The draft amendments envisage (i) updating some of the existing standards, and (ii) introducing new ones. The proposed new standards are largely focused on satellite equipment and cover general conditions, methods of measurement and associated tests, safety, performance and quality of service. This is expected, given the number of satellite operators that have recently entered the South African market, as well as those that are looking to enter the South African market. Some of the new categories of equipment in respect of which ICASA is proposing to introduce new standards include:

terrestrial sound broadcasting and digital television broadcasting service transmitters and associated ancillary equipment;

active antenna system base stations for IMT cellular networks;

new radio base stations for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) cellular networks;

new radio user equipment for IMT cellular networks;

satellite broadcast reception equipment (outdoor unit and indoor unit);

satellite interactive terminals and satellite user terminals transmitting towards satellites in geostationary orbit;

low data rate land mobile satellite earth stations and maritime mobile satellite earth stations not intended for distress and safety communications;

satellite earth stations on board vessels;

vehicle-mounted earth stations;

various types of mobile earth stations; and

various types of fixed and in-motion earth stations.

The draft amendments are open for public comment until 12 December 2025 .

