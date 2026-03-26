Back To Basics: Getting The Contract Structure Right For IT Transactions

Contracts are an essential tool for business, ensuring clarity, managing risk and creating accountability in commercial relationships. Understanding and picking the right contracts for an IT transaction is just as important as having a contract in place. A poorly structured contracting framework can lead to operational confusion, misaligned expectations and increased legal risk. Getting the structure right from the outset not only improves governance but also allows the business to scale its technological relationships efficiently.

Technology transactions may be contracted for under a Master Services Agreement ("MSA"), Statements of Work ("SOWs"), or standalone technology agreements. This article explains the role of each contract document and how they fit together in IT transactions.

Master Services Agreement

The MSA is the foundation of most long-term technology relationships. It sets out the legal terms and principles that apply to the overall relationship between the parties. Instead of governing a single transaction, the MSA creates a framework that will apply to all the services and projects between the parties. The details of the specific services are captured under the SOW. Having an MSA in place offers several benefits, including:

consistent legal terms across multiple IT projects, including consistent risk allocation for multiple engagements with the same vendor;

efficient contract negotiations, without needing to renegotiate legal terms each time the business wants to procure a new service;

flexibility to add modules or additional services; and

simplified contract renewal processes for the services; and

comprehensive legal safeguards and protective provisions that automatically apply to all SOWs.

Critical provisions in an MSA for IT projects include liability and indemnities, intellectual property ownership and licensing, confidentiality, data protection and information security obligations, warranties, affiliate rights, audit rights, service levels and remedies, term and termination rights, dispute resolution and governing law. These provisions apply across all the services, and it is best that they are recorded under an MSA which governs all SOWs, rather than repeating them in each individual instead of having to address them repeatedly in each SOW. Without an MSA framework, organisations may accumulate multiple inconsistent technology contracts with the same vendor.

It is also important that the agreement includes a clause that confirms the order of precedence among the various contract documents. The MSA should clearly state that its terms take precedence in the event of any conflict between documents. Establishing this hierarchy helps prevent inconsistencies and reduces the risk of contractual uncertainty.

Statement of Work

The MSA provides the legal framework, and the SOW gives effect to that framework by defining the specific work to be performed. An SOW should always be executed pursuant to an MSA or another governing framework agreement to ensure that the service specific terms are read with consistent legal terms. An SOW must set out a clear and detailed description of the scope of services, expected deliverables, key milestones, project timelines, acceptance testing procedures, and acceptance criteria. It should also specify each party's roles and responsibilities, the applicable service levels and performance metrics, and the pricing structure (i.e. fixed fee, time and materials, milestone payments). Where relevant, an SOW may also need to include assumptions, dependencies, and change‑control processes to ensure that both parties share a common understanding of how the project will be delivered.

Many IT‑related disputes arise due to poorly defined scopes of work. When the scope is vague or incomplete, the parties may form different interpretations of what the vendor is required to deliver, leading to misaligned expectations, delays, or disagreements about whether deliverables have been met.

Standalone technology agreements

In some cases, an MSA and SOW construct may be too complex and an agreement that is specific to the services being provided would be more appropriate. This approach works for smaller or more straightforward procurements of IT services, such as one-time software licence purchases, cloud service agreements where the vendor provides a standard contract, software development agreements, consulting services agreements. A standalone technology agreement consolidates the core elements of both the MSA and SOW into one document, and should include the legal terms, service descriptions, and payment terms.

While this approach can work for simpler transactions, it becomes less efficient for long-term relationships involving multiple services or evolving technological needs. Each new project or purchase may require negotiating a new contract, which increases administrative and legal overhead.

While a standalone agreement is practical for limited or low‑complexity procurements, it becomes less efficient for long‑term vendor relationships, transactions involving multiple services, or where the organisation's technology needs are expected to evolve over time. Without an overarching MSA, each new procurement may require negotiating a fresh agreement, resulting in increased administration resources, and a higher risk of inconsistency across agreements with the same vendor. Over time, this can complicate contract management and undermine commercial and legal cohesion across related engagements.

Which structure is best?

Determining the most appropriate structure to opt for will depend on the business, operational, and legal requirements. As a general principle, the more complex, multi‑service, or multi‑year the deal, the more important it becomes to adopt a layered contracting model that separates broad legal terms from the detailed, service‑specific requirements. An MSA and SOW structure is especially effective for organisations that regularly procure IT services from the same vendor because it provides consistency, and efficiency across multiple engagements.

On the other hand, a standalone agreement may be better suited for once-off transactions where no further services are anticipated or an isolated technology purchase. In those scenarios, introducing an MSA and SOW framework may add unnecessary administration, and a single agreement can be drafted to capture all legal, commercial and technical terms in one document, making it a practical option for the transaction.

Conclusion

Having clear, well-structured contracts help businesses to streamline negotiations and set IT projects up for success from the outset. When the contract structure is easy to understand and aligned to the project requirements, teams can work more efficiently and avoid unnecessary project delays. For legal, procurement and IT teams, going back to basics on contract structure is one of the most effective steps to ensure that IT projects run smoothly from start to finish.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.