The East African Insider – Week 28th March – 3rd April 2026

Introduction

April 2026 underscores a dynamic investment landscape across East Africa, where technology, natural resources, and strategic infrastructure are converging to create unparalleled opportunities for foreign investors. From the EAC's multi-million AI fund promoting regional innovation and cross-border ventures, to Tanzania's evolving reform agenda, Kenya's USD 2.9 billion in diversified deals at KIICO 2026, and Uganda's oil-driven economic pivot, the region is demonstrating both growth potential and strategic resilience. Rwanda's recognition as the world's most profitable investment destination further highlights the appeal of well-governed, high-return markets. Meanwhile, major commitments such as Virtus Minerals' USD 700 million investment in the DRC's copper-cobalt mines and Russia's emerging capital inflows into South Sudan illustrate the scale and diversity of opportunities available. Collectively, these developments signal that East Africa is not only attracting capital but also structuring its economies for sustainable, knowledge-driven, and resource-backed growth, offering investors a compelling mix of high returns, strategic assets, and long-term market potential.

Trend of the week

EAC launches multi-million AI fund to drive regional economic transformation

The East African Community (EAC) has launched a regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies fund aimed at fostering home-grown research and commercializing bankable projects across the bloc. Announced at the 4th EAC Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Conference in Kigali, the fund signals a strategic shift from merely consuming digital technologies to owning and monetizing AI-driven solutions. EAC member states including Burundi, DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Somalia, and Uganda intend to pool resources to create a unified AI ecosystem, attracting large-scale investment and promoting cross-border ventures. The fund will finance flagship programs spanning agriculture, fintech, healthcare, and trade, enabling local innovators to transform ideas into commercially viable enterprises. Officials emphasized that success depends not only on financing but also on building human capital, harmonizing data governance, and implementing shared digital infrastructure. Uganda's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero Masanza, highlighted AI as a transformative force redefining economic value, while Tanzania's Prof. Adolf Mkenda stressed the need to develop a workforce capable of advancing AI frontiers. Kenya's Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul Moe called AI a "critical tool for survival and prosperity," and Rwanda's Dr. Usta Kaitesi noted the importance of coordinated regional action. The fund establishes a mechanism to finance ambition, scale innovation, and retain economic value within East Africa, signalling a major opportunity for private investors seeking exposure to high-growth technology sectors.

Tanzania

Tanzania's new business blueprint leaves investors weighing risks and opportunities

Tanzania's new business and investment reform blueprint signals ambition but also highlights clear limits that investors must carefully assess. While the proposed strategy under Vision 2050 aims to improve the business environment through regulatory reforms, digitalisation, and better coordination across government agencies, it cannot guarantee immediate transformation or eliminate long-standing structural challenges. Key concerns remain around implementation, policy predictability, and regulatory consistency factors that continue to shape investor confidence. Despite plans to streamline licensing, improve dispute resolution, and expand access to finance, stakeholders warn that taxation complexity, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and shifting policy signals could still affect returns. The blueprint reflects a broader reality across emerging markets: policy design alone does not drive investment outcomes, execution does. For Tanzania, success will depend on translating reform commitments into a stable, transparent, and investor-friendly environment. For foreign investors, this presents a dual opportunity. On one hand, the country's long-term vision and reform agenda signal strong growth potential aligned with industrialisation and a trillion-dollar economy target. On the other, it reinforces the importance of strategic entry, local partnerships, and risk-adjusted investment approaches in navigating a market still undergoing structural transition.

Kenya

Kenya attracts USD 2.9B in new deals at KIICO 2026

The Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO 2026) opened with the announcement of over USD 2.9 billion in investment deals, expected to generate more than 63,000 jobs, underscoring strong confidence in Kenya's economy. The deals span critical sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, mining, healthcare, ICT, real estate, and energy, with agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and real estate alone accounting for over USD 2 billion in value. Key highlights include USD 890 million in agriculture and agro-processing projects aimed at boosting value addition and supporting smallholder farmers, USD 600 million in manufacturing investments targeting export-driven industries, and USD 350 million in mining through the Buru rare earth project. Real estate developments worth USD 630 million are set to transform urban infrastructure in Nairobi and Mombasa, while healthcare investments will expand specialized medical services and reduce outbound medical travel. KIICO 2026 positions Kenya as a diversified, high-growth investment destination, offering opportunities across agriculture value chains, export-oriented manufacturing, mineral development, and urban infrastructure. The scale and sector diversity of these deals signal a maturing investment landscape with increasing alignment to global value chains under frameworks like AfCFTA and international trade agreements. More importantly, ongoing policy reforms ranging from tax incentives and eased ownership rules in ICT to fully digitized investment facilitation are lowering entry barriers and improving operational efficiency for foreign investors. With strong participation from global markets such as the US, UK, UAE, China, and India, Kenya continues to solidify its position as a gateway to East and Central Africa, making it a compelling destination for long-term capital deployment.

Uganda

Oil-centric budget signals multi-billion-dollar investment shift

Uganda is pivoting toward an oil-driven growth strategy with its proposed USD 20 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year, marking a significant shift in the country's economic model. The government expects its first major oil revenues estimated at over USD 594 million to begin contributing directly to national financing as production comes online. This transition is backed by major upstream and infrastructure developments, including progress on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and plans for a domestic oil refinery. The strategy aims to reduce reliance on external borrowing while unlocking new funding for infrastructure, industrialization, and long-term economic expansion. Uganda's oil-focused budget signals the emergence of a new high-growth energy frontier in East Africa, with opportunities spanning upstream production, midstream infrastructure, logistics, and downstream value addition. For foreign investors, this marks a shift toward resource-backed economic expansion, where early entry into the oil and gas ecosystem could provide access to large-scale, long-term returns. At a broader level, the move highlights a regional trend where natural resources are increasingly being leveraged to finance development, positioning Uganda as a strategic energy investment destination as production begins and capital flows accelerate.

Rwanda

Rwanda emerges as world's most profitable investment destination

Rwanda has achieved a major milestone by ranking first globally in the 2026 Baseline Profitability Index (BPI), surpassing India to become the most attractive destination for foreign direct investment. The index, developed by economist Daniel Altman, evaluates over 100 countries based on factors such as property rights, political stability, corruption levels, and exchange rate reliability ultimately measuring how much profit investors can realistically repatriate over a five-year period. Rwanda scored 1.27, narrowly ahead of India (1.26), with countries like Malaysia, Botswana, and Qatar following closely behind. Analysts attribute Rwanda's rise to consistent reforms in governance, fiscal transparency, ease of doing business, and strong enforcement of property rights. Strategic investments in infrastructure, digitalisation, and regulatory efficiency have further strengthened its position as a stable and investor-friendly market. Rwanda's top global ranking sends a powerful signal that returns, stability, and policy consistency are increasingly outweighing market size in investment decisions. For foreign investors, this highlights Rwanda as a high-return, low-risk entry point into Africa, particularly in sectors such as technology, energy, infrastructure, and services. More broadly, it reinforces a growing trend where well-governed African economies are becoming competitive alternatives to traditional emerging markets, offering scalable opportunities backed by strong regulatory frameworks and improving investment climates.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Virtus commits USD 700M to strategic copper–cobalt assets in DRC

Virtus Minerals has confirmed its acquisition of Chemaf SA, operator of the Etoile and Mutoshi copper-cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, following government approval and the conclusion of a highly competitive bidding process. The U.S.-based firm has committed over USD 700 million to restart operations, with support from operational partner Lloyds Metals and Energy, which is contributing an additional USD 200 million. As part of its next phase, Virtus will conduct inventory assessments alongside technical and operational evaluations before announcing a detailed implementation timeline. The investment is strategically significant, as the two mines are estimated to account for approximately 5% of global cobalt supply and represent one of the few major sources in the DRC not under Chinese control. The move aligns with broader U.S. efforts to secure critical mineral supply chains through partnerships with the DRC, particularly in cobalt, a key input for electric vehicles and electronics. Prior to the acquisition, Chemaf had outlined plans to scale production to 75,000 tonnes of copper and 20,000 tonnes of cobalt annually, ambitions that now depend on Virtus' execution in a complex and unfamiliar operating environment. This development signals increasing opportunities in the DRC's mining sector, highlighting the potential for high returns in critical minerals while emphasizing the importance of navigating regulatory, operational, and geopolitical challenges.

South Sudan

Russia–South Sudan talks signal new capital inflows into frontier market industries

Russia is moving to strengthen economic ties with South Sudan by targeting key sectors such as agriculture and mining, signalling a deepening of bilateral cooperation. Following a high-level meeting between Russian Ambassador Alexsandr V. Kosmodemiyanskiy and South Sudan's Finance Minister Salvatore Garang Mabiordit, both countries are working toward signing a memorandum of understanding to formally launch Russian investments. These plans include the construction and upgrading of oil refineries, particularly in Bentiu, to boost crude oil production and expand petroleum output. In addition to energy, Russia is positioning itself to support South Sudan's agricultural development, leveraging its expertise to enhance productivity in country rich in arable land. The discussions also highlighted the need for feasibility studies to unlock the country's vast mineral resources and attract investors. Beyond economic sectors, the partnership may extend to health and education, with Russia offering scholarship opportunities for South Sudanese students. Both sides expressed optimism that continued technical engagement will translate into tangible economic benefits and long-term development for both nations.

Upcoming events

ISOA East Africa Forum

Venue: Trademark Suites at Enaki Town, Nairobi, Kenya

Date: April 20, 2026

Agenda: A high-level forum focused on building partnerships between the private sector and development finance institutions to unlock investment, trade, and infrastructure opportunities in East Africa.

Who Should Attend:

Senior leaders from development finance institutions

Multilateral organizations

Government agencies

Private sector investors

Contractors

Service providers.

Key features:

Keynote addresses from global policy and security leaders

Panels with institutions like the World Bank, AfDB, and DFC

Discussions on investment in fragile and emerging markets

Insights on trade corridors, infrastructure, and PPP models

High-level networking with regional and international decision-makers

Opinion of the week

"Africa's transformation must be visible not only in policy frameworks but in factories, infrastructure, and digital platforms that create jobs and drive economic growth."

Taye Atske Selassie- President of Ethiopia

Conclusion

East Africa's investment landscape is entering a decisive phase defined by convergence—where technology, natural resources, and policy reforms are aligning to unlock new layers of economic value. From AI-driven innovation and critical mineral development to oil-backed growth and expanding regional trade, the region is no longer simply attracting capital; it is actively shaping where and how that capital is deployed. At the same time, the diversity of opportunities is matched by the need for strategic navigation. As reforms evolve and markets mature, success will depend on the ability to assess risk, identify scalable sectors, and align with long-term structural trends. Investors who move early, with the right partnerships and market insight, will be best positioned to capture sustainable returns. The trajectory is clear, East Africa is transitioning into a competitive, investment-ready region with global relevance. The question is no longer whether opportunities exist, but who is positioned to capitalize on them.

Resources

KT press (2026) The EAC Multi-Million AI Fund The Citizen (2026)



https://www.thecitizen.co.tz/tanzania/oped/what-new-business-blueprint-cannot-promise-you-5410882



Citizen digital (2026)



https://www.citizen.digital/article/kenya-secures-over-ksh449b-in-investment-deals-as-kiico-2026-opens-n379832



Business time UG (2026)

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