The East African Insider – Week 7th February -13th February 2026

East Africa is gaining momentum as a hub for strategic investment, with countries across the region deepening market access, strengthening trade ties, and showcasing untapped opportunities. This week's highlights underscore a clear trend, governments and private players are actively building platforms to attract both regional and foreign capital. The East African Community (EAC) is advancing financial integration through its expanded Capital Markets Infrastructure, enabling seamless cross-border investment and broader access to equities, bonds, and financial instruments. In Tanzania, high-level talks with Russia signal growing opportunities in trade, energy, and infrastructure, positioning the country as a gateway for foreign investors. Kenya is expanding capital market access with the approval of new market intermediaries, enhancing market depth, product diversity, and regulatory confidence. Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo is riding a surge in copper prices and expanding U.S. and Chinese engagement, presenting high-potential yet policy-sensitive opportunities for resource investors. Frontier markets are also on the rise: Burundi is attracting attention from Dangote Group for industrial and infrastructure projects, Somalia is boosting urban resilience with a USD 24.45 million AfDB-backed water and sanitation project, and South Sudan is launching its inaugural Mining Forum to showcase vast mineral reserves and open pathways for international investment. Collectively, these developments highlight East Africa's increasing openness, sectoral diversification, and strategic positioning for long-term, high-return investment.

East Africa deepens financial integration to expand investment access

The East African Community (EAC) has moved to deepen regional financial integration following the expansion of its Capital Markets Infrastructure (CMI) to on board new stakeholders and prepare for Phase II implementation. At a high-level meeting in Arusha, representatives from stock exchanges, securities depositories, regulators, and central banks across all eight EAC Partner States with Ethiopia attending as an observer reaffirmed their commitment to building a single, interoperable regional capital market. The CMI is a regional technology platform designed to link stock exchanges and central securities depositories, enabling seamless cross-border investment, improved liquidity, and broader access to financing for businesses and governments. Phase II will focus on strengthening interoperability, regulatory harmonisation, governance, stakeholder inclusion, and integration with payment systems, while also establishing sustainable operational and financing models. The initiative aligns with the EAC Common Market Protocol and signals renewed momentum toward operationalising a unified East African capital market, potentially transforming how capital is raised and deployed across the region. The expansion of the CMI enhances access to multiple East African markets through a single platform, reducing transaction costs and settlement times, while opening opportunities in equities, bonds, and cross-border financial instruments. For foreign investors, this development signals a more predictable, integrated, and transparent investment environment, making the region increasingly attractive for portfolio diversification and long-term strategic investments.

Tanzania

High-level talks signal Tanzania's strategic role in Russia-Africa trade engagement

Tanzania is deepening its economic and strategic ties with Russia, following high-level talks between Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. During the meeting, Kombo delivered a letter from President Samia Suluhu Hassan to President Vladimir Putin, highlighting Tanzania's commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation. The discussions underscored growing collaboration in trade, energy, and defence, as well as strategic engagement within international forums, including the United Nations. Russia's increasing diplomatic and economic presence in East Africa, coupled with Tanzania's plans to conduct bilateral trade in national currencies, signals an emerging environment for cross-border investment and trade diversification. For foreign investors, the strengthened Tanzania–Russia partnership opens opportunities in sectors ranging from energy and infrastructure to trade finance, while reducing currency risk and enhancing Tanzania's appeal as a regional investment hub. The talks also reflect Tanzania's broader strategy to attract foreign capital and diversify its economy beyond traditional sectors. Investors can anticipate increased access to joint projects, public-private partnerships, and regional trade initiatives facilitated by the growing bilateral framework. With Tanzania positioned as a key gateway to East Africa, the deepening Russia partnership further signals a stable and investment-friendly environment for long-term growth.

Kenya

Kenya enhances investor access as CMA approves new market players

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved several new and expanding firms to operate as market intermediaries in a move aimed at deepening Kenya's capital markets and broadening access to investment services. In a statement issued on February 11, 2026, the regulator said the approvals reflect its commitment to building a well-regulated and inclusive market ecosystem serving retail, institutional, corporate, diaspora, and high-net-worth investors. Among the approved firms is Rock Advisors Limited, which upgraded to an Investment Bank licence, alongside Green Margin Capital Limited as a licensed stockbroker, while Zamara Actuaries, Arion Capital Limited, and Horizon Africa Capital Limited received investment adviser approvals. I&M Capital Limited also secured an Intermediary Service Platform Provider licence, expanding its wealth management offerings. For foreign investors, the entry and expansion of these intermediaries signal increased market depth, improved product diversity, stronger advisory capacity, and enhanced regulatory confidence factors that collectively strengthen Kenya's attractiveness as a regional investment destination.

Democratic Republic of Congo

DR Congo strengthens position in global energy transition with 40% copper price surge

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) shipped 3.4 million tons of copper in 2025, up from 3.1 million tons in 2024, as global supply disruptions and rising demand driven by the clean energy transition and artificial intelligence pushed prices 40% higher to a record above USD 14,500 per ton in January 2026. Chinese firms continue to dominate production, with CMOC Group operating key assets such as Tenke Fungurume (519,000 tons) and Kisanfu (228,000 tons). In contrast, cobalt shipments fell nearly 80% to 44,500 tons following an export ban and strict quotas, tightening global battery metal supply and reinforcing the DRC's strategic leverage in critical minerals markets. The outlook presents both opportunity and complexity. The US-DRC critical minerals partnership granting American investors preferential access has already unlocked new deal activity and accelerated trade flows, signalling strong geopolitical and commercial interest in Congolese resources. However, the enforcement of local ownership rules requiring mining firms to allocate shares to employees by July 31, 2026, may reshape equity structures and increase compliance considerations. Overall, rising copper prices, expanding US engagement, and sustained Chinese participation position the DRC as a high-potential but policy-sensitive destination for long-term resource investors.

Burundi

Burundi poised for investment surge as Dangote explores key sectors

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, alongside former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, recently visited Burundi for high-level talks with President Evariste Ndayishimiye, exploring potential investment opportunities. The visit, described as both diplomatic and economic, highlighted sectors including solid minerals, power generation, agriculture, cement, and infrastructure development. Following the discussions, two technical teams: one from Burundi and one from Dangote Group will identify priority industries and develop viable, bankable projects aimed at fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and regional economic growth. For foreign investors, Dangote's engagement signals confidence in Burundi's investment climate and presents opportunities to participate in large-scale projects in a frontier African market, offering potential for high returns across key industrial and infrastructure sectors.

Somalia

AfDB backs Somalia's urban resilience with USD 24.45M water and sanitation investment

Somalia is set to improve water access and sanitation services for at least 500,000 people following a USD 24.45 million grant from the African Development Fund, the concessional arm of the African Development Bank Group. Approved last month under the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Project II, the financing will expand and rehabilitate water infrastructure in the fast-growing towns of Dollow, Qardho, and South Galkayo, areas that have absorbed rising numbers of internally displaced persons and face increasing climate-related pressures. The project includes the installation of 40 kilometres of transmission and distribution pipelines, drilling or rehabilitation of 42 boreholes, construction of four water treatment plants and three water quality testing laboratories, and the deployment of 26 generators supported by solar backup systems. In addition, approximately 915 shared household latrines will be built, alongside mobile desludging units and a hygiene promotion campaign targeting 30% of the population, particularly focusing on menstrual health. This development signals strengthening multilateral engagement and institutional support in Somalia's urban infrastructure sector. Beyond its immediate social impact, the project enhances the country's resilience, improves public health outcomes, and builds local capacity factors that reduce operational risk and create longer-term opportunities in infrastructure, utilities, renewable energy integration, public-private partnerships, and climate-resilient development projects.

South Sudan

South Sudan launches mining investment drive with inaugural mining forum

South Sudan's Ministry of Mining has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Capital & Power (ECP) to organize the inaugural South Sudan Mining Forum (SSMF), signalling a strategic push to attract global investment into the country's mining sector. As part of broader efforts to diversify the economy beyond petroleum, the forum will serve as a platform to showcase investment opportunities, promote sustainable mining practices, and address sector challenges. The country holds significant untapped reserves of copper, gold, diamonds, iron ore, gypsum, limestone, lead, magnesium, and mica, positioning it as an emerging player in global mineral supply chains. Officials emphasized the need for partnerships with international investors to unlock this potential, while ECP highlighted its track record of connecting South Sudan's extractive industries with global capital. The agreement reflects a structured effort to build an investment-driven mining sector capable of supporting long-term economic diversification and growth. The initiative signals improved sector coordination, greater visibility of opportunities, and a structured pathway to access one of Africa's underexplored mineral frontiers.

"The speed of innovation in Africa's fintech sector is astonishing. Mobile-first solutions are standard, not experimental. Investors who want to see leapfrogging in action should start here."

Alfred F. Kelly Jr- CEO, Fintech Accelerator

Conclusion

We are witnessing East Africa emerge as a dynamic investment frontier, where governments and private players are actively creating opportunities across capital markets, infrastructure, trade, and natural resources. From Kenya's expanding market intermediaries to Tanzania's strategic partnerships, the DRC's critical minerals surge, and frontier initiatives in Burundi, Somalia, and South Sudan, the region is offering both diversified and high-potential investment avenues. For those looking to expand their portfolios, these developments signal a more predictable, integrated, and accessible investment environment, providing clear pathways to participate in long-term growth across multiple sectors. By staying informed and strategically positioned now, we can take advantage of the opportunities unfolding as East Africa strengthens its economic and financial landscape.

