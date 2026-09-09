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9 September 2026

Njeri Wagacha Talks To Njeri Migwi (Podcast)

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Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

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Gender-based violence persists not just as isolated incidents, but as a systemic crisis enabled by institutional gaps, inadequate policies, and social norms that fail to protect survivors. Njeri Migwi, Founder of Usikimye, shares six years of frontline experience revealing why survivors struggle to leave, why cases rarely reach justice, and what structural changes are needed beyond public outrage.
Kenya Government, Public Sector
Njeri Wagacha

In this episode of Njeri Talks, Njeri Migwi, Founder of Usikimye, reflects on six years on the front lines, not only supporting survivors but also witnessing how institutions, policies, and social norms can either protect people or leave them without options.

Gender-based violence is a crisis. But it's also a systems problem.

This isn't just a conversation about violence. It's about what allows that violence to persist:

  • Why survivors struggle to leave.
  • Why many cases never reach justice.
  • Why safe houses, trained responders, and properly funded systems matter.
  • And why ending gender-based violence requires more than public outrage.

Whether you're a lawyer, policymaker, employer, or simply a citizen, this conversation challenges us to ask an important question: What responsibility do we each carry in changing the system?

Listen to the podcast here

Watch the full episode and join the conversation here 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Njeri Wagacha
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