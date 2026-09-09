Njeri Wagacha Talks To Njeri Migwi (Podcast)

In this episode of Njeri Talks, Njeri Migwi, Founder of Usikimye, reflects on six years on the front lines, not only supporting survivors but also witnessing how institutions, policies, and social norms can either protect people or leave them without options.

Gender-based violence is a crisis. But it's also a systems problem.

This isn't just a conversation about violence. It's about what allows that violence to persist:

Why survivors struggle to leave.

Why many cases never reach justice.

Why safe houses, trained responders, and properly funded systems matter.

And why ending gender-based violence requires more than public outrage.

Whether you're a lawyer, policymaker, employer, or simply a citizen, this conversation challenges us to ask an important question: What responsibility do we each carry in changing the system?

Listen to the podcast here.

Watch the full episode and join the conversation here