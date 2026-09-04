Horizon Scanner Finance - September 2026 - European Developments

The European Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) has launched three major consultations on draft guidelines and technical standards that will shape how financial and non-financial entities monitor business relationships, report suspicious activities, and assess money laundering risks. These proposals aim to enhance consistency and information-sharing across the EU, with final guidelines and standards expected between Q4 2026 and November 2026. Stakeholders have until September 2026 to provide feedback on

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Under AMLR, obliged entities must continuously monitor and review their business relationships to detect any unusual or suspicious transactions or activities. The draft guidelines are intended to support obliged entities in implementing their ongoing and transaction monitoring duties, setting out core principles applicable across both financial and non-financial sectors.

AMLA intends to issue the final guidelines in Q4 2026.

Press release: Consultation on the draft Guidelines on ongoing monitoring of a business relationship

Consultation: Draft Guidelines on ongoing monitoring of a business relationship under Article 26(5) of AMLR (PDF, 811KB)

AML/CFT – ITS on reporting of suspicions and the provision of transaction records

AMLA’s consultation on draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) specifying the format to be used for the reporting of suspicions and for the provision of transaction records under Article 69(3) of AMLR closes for feedback on 20 September 2026.

The draft ITS establish the format to be used for the reporting of suspicions and for the provision of transaction records to Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs). In particular, it provides templates for reporting suspicions adapted to different types of obliged entities, as well as templates for the provision of transaction records by credit and financial institutions.

The proposals aim to enhance consistency and information-sharing across the EU. The final ITS are due to be submitted to the European Commission (the Commission) by 30 November 2026.

Consultation: Consultation on draft ITS under Article 69(3) of AMLR (PDF, 549KB)

AML/CFT – Risk profile of obliged entities in the non-financial sector

AMLA’s consultation on draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on the methodology for assessing and classifying the inherent and residual risk profile of obliged entities in the non-financial sector under Article 40(2) of Directive (EU) 2024/1640 (AMLD6) closes for feedback on 27 September 2026.

The objective of the consultation is to gather stakeholder feedback on the proposed methodology for assessing and classifying the money laundering and terrorist financing risk profile of non-financial sector obliged entities, the relevance and proportionality of the proposed data points, the treatment of small entities, the operational feasibility of the reporting framework, and the expected implementation costs and challenges.

CRD IV – 2026 benchmarking exercise Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1872 of 29 July 2026 amending the implementing technical standards laid down in Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/2070 as regards benchmark portfolios, reporting templates and reporting instructions to be applied in the Union for the reporting referred to in Article 78(2) of Directive 2013/36/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council (CRD IV) enters into force on 1 September 2026. Article 78 of CRD IV requires competent authorities (CA) to conduct an annual assessment of the quality of approaches used for the calculation of own funds requirements by institutions. To assist CAs in this assessment, the European Banking Authority (EBA) calculates and distributes benchmark values to facilitate a comparison of individual institutions’ risk parameters. These benchmark values are based on data submitted by institutions as laid out in Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/2070, which specifies the benchmarking portfolios, templates and definitions to be used as part of the annual benchmarking exercises. The ITS amend Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/2070 for the 2026 benchmarking exercise. The updates: Reflect amendments to CRD IV made by Directive (EU) 2024/1619 (CRD VI) concerning ESG risks and the supervisory benchmarking requirements

Temporarily limit the scope of the benchmarking exercise to those institutions that are permitted to use the internal model approach (IMA), reflecting the deferral of the application of the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book standards for the calculation of own funds requirements for market risk until 1 January 2027

Restrict data collection for institutions that use the IMA and fall within the scope of the exercise for market risk to the elements of the alternative standardised approach (ASA) until 1 January 2027

Align the exposure classes used in determining the benchmarking portfolios with the approach taken in the templates set out in Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/3117 CRD IV – 2027 benchmarking exercise The EBA’s consultation on draft ITS amending Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/2070 with regard to the benchmarking of approaches for calculating own funds requirements – 2027 market risk benchmarking exercise, closes for feedback on 3 September 2026. ​The consultation updates the information to be collected for the 2027 market risk benchmarking exercise. The proposed amendments are limited in substance and primarily technical and pragmatic. They include: Extending the exercise’s scope to institutions exclusively applying the ASA

Resuming the collection of data under the current IMA

Postponing the collection of data under the Alternative Internal Model Approach (AIMA)

Postponing the 2027 benchmarking exercise to the second half of 2027

Reorganising and rationalising the market risk reporting templates Press release: ​The EBA consults on amendments to data collection for the 2027 market risk benchmarking exercise Consultation: Consultation Paper on amending ITS for the 2027 market risk benchmarking exercise (PDF, 777KB)

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.