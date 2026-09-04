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4 September 2026

Horizon Scanner Finance - September 2026 - European Developments

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The European Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) has launched three major consultations on draft guidelines and technical standards that will shape how financial and non-financial entities monitor business relationships, report suspicious activities, and assess money laundering risks. These proposals aim to enhance consistency and information-sharing across the EU, with final guidelines and standards expected between Q4 2026 and November 2026. Stakeholders have until September 2026 to provide feedback on
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Under AMLR, obliged entities must continuously monitor and review their business relationships to detect any unusual or suspicious transactions or activities. The draft guidelines are intended to support obliged entities in implementing their ongoing and transaction monitoring duties, setting out core principles applicable across both financial and non-financial sectors.

AMLA intends to issue the final guidelines in Q4 2026.

Press release: Consultation on the draft Guidelines on ongoing monitoring of a business relationship

Consultation: Draft Guidelines on ongoing monitoring of a business relationship under Article 26(5) of AMLR (PDF, 811KB)

AML/CFT – ITS on reporting of suspicions and the provision of transaction records

AMLA’s consultation on draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) specifying the format to be used for the reporting of suspicions and for the provision of transaction records under Article 69(3) of AMLR closes for feedback on 20 September 2026.

The draft ITS establish the format to be used for the reporting of suspicions and for the provision of transaction records to Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs). In particular, it provides templates for reporting suspicions adapted to different types of obliged entities, as well as templates for the provision of transaction records by credit and financial institutions.

The proposals aim to enhance consistency and information-sharing across the EU. The final ITS are due to be submitted to the European Commission (the Commission) by 30 November 2026.

Consultation: Consultation on draft ITS under Article 69(3) of AMLR (PDF, 549KB)

AML/CFT – Risk profile of obliged entities in the non-financial sector

AMLA’s consultation on draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on the methodology for assessing and classifying the inherent and residual risk profile of obliged entities in the non-financial sector under Article 40(2) of Directive (EU) 2024/1640 (AMLD6) closes for feedback on 27 September 2026.

The objective of the consultation is to gather stakeholder feedback on the proposed methodology for assessing and classifying the money laundering and terrorist financing risk profile of non-financial sector obliged entities, the relevance and proportionality of the proposed data points, the treatment of small entities, the operational feasibility of the reporting framework, and the expected implementation costs and challenges.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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