Nigeria Strengthens Cloud Governance And Sovereign Cloud Development

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has introduced four key instruments to strengthen Nigeria’s cloud governance, digital infrastructure, and investment landscape: the National Cloud Computing Guideline 2026, National Cloud Technical Guideline 2026, National Digital Infrastructure Assurance Framework (NDIAF), and National Cloud Investment Strategy. The Guidelines, signed by the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, on 4 August 2026, are scheduled to take effect on 1 January 2027.1

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The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has introduced four key instruments to strengthen Nigeria’s cloud governance, digital infrastructure, and investment landscape: the National Cloud Computing Guideline 2026, National Cloud Technical Guideline 2026, National Digital Infrastructure Assurance Framework (NDIAF), and National Cloud Investment Strategy. The Guidelines, signed by the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, on 4 August 2026, are scheduled to take effect on 1 January 2027.1

The National Cloud Computing Guideline introduces a “Cloud First” policy requiring Federal Public Institutions (FPIs) to prioritise cloud-based solutions, with Nigeria targeting 75% cloud adoption across FPIs by 2030. It also establishes a four-tier data classification framework, with sensitive and classified data subjected to strict in-country hosting requirements, while financial data held by regulated institutions must primarily be hosted within Nigeria. To strengthen local participation, the framework gives procurement priority to indigenous Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Service Integrators (SIs), while foreign providers must meet specified eligibility requirements.2

The National Cloud Technical Guideline establishes cybersecurity, data sovereignty, certification, and service-delivery requirements for cloud providers serving government and regulated sectors. These include Zero Trust Architecture, encryption, recognised information security standards, annual penetration testing, continuous vulnerability scanning, and defined Service Level Agreements (SLAs).3

NITDA will oversee the certification of CSPs and SIs through its Digital Regulatory Platform, with a provisional certification pathway available to indigenous providers progressing towards full compliance.

The National Digital Infrastructure Assurance Framework (NDIAF) addresses cover data centres, cloud services, integration services, artificial intelligence infrastructure, sovereign compute and other related digital services. The Framework aims to strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s digital infrastructure ecosystem, encourage the development of indigenous digital infrastructure capacity, facilitate the onboarding of certified providers onto the Digital Regulatory Platform (DRP) and support the identification of trusted providers across the national digital economy through continuous, risk-based regulatory supervision by NITDA.4

The Framework is also intended to support the implementation of the National Sovereign Cloud Initiative, national and sector-specific data localisation objectives, the protection of Critical Information Infrastructure and trusted government procurement. It establishes the NDIAF Assurance Certification as the principal mechanism through which providers serving public institutions and other regulated sectors will conform, setting out certification requirements, including eligibility, technical, operational and government requirements applicable to different classes of providers.

The National Cloud Investment Strategy seeks to establish Nigeria as Africa’s premier hub for sovereign cloud service provisioning, promote indigenous participation and local content across the cloud value chain, build a skilled cloud workforce across government, academia and industry, with the aim of supporting national transformation, regional digital integration and a globally competitive digital economy through secure, resilient and sustainable cloud infrastructure.5

The objectives of the strategy include attracting hyperscale and strategic cloud infrastructure investment into Nigeria, including data centres, sovereign compute capacity and related digital services; strengthening sovereign cloud capacity for government and regulated sectors in line with the National Sovereign Cloud Initiative and the NDIAF; and establishing government as an anchor customer for the domestic cloud market through Cloud First implementation, compliance monitoring and demand aggregation.

The Strategy also seeks to position Nigeria as a regional cloud and data-centre hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), using the country’s market size and position in Africa to support cross-border digital trade.

The National Cloud Investment Strategy complements the National Cloud Computing Guideline 2026, National Cloud Technical Guideline and National Digital Infrastructure Assurance Framework (NDIAF) by providing an investment-focused roadmap for the development of Nigeria’s cloud and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

As part of efforts to support implementation, NITDA and the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) have inaugurated the Joint Technical Committee of the National Sovereign Cloud Initiative (JTC-NSCI) to address fiscal, procurement, financing, investment, and infrastructure considerations.

Key Takeaways:

FPIs must prioritise cloud solutions from 1 January 2027, with a 75% adoption target by 2030. Sensitive, classified, and specified financial data must primarily remain hosted within Indigenous CSPs and SIs receive procurement priority, while foreign providers must demonstrate local capacity gaps or verified local investment to qualify. Cloud providers must meet enhanced cybersecurity, certification, data sovereignty, and SLA The JTC-NSCI will address the fiscal, procurement, financing, investment, and infrastructure requirements of Nigeria’s sovereign cloud agenda. NITDA will oversee provider certification and compliance, with sanctions applicable to non-compliant providers. The NDIAF a framework for trusted digital infrastructure in Nigeria It covers cloud storage service data centres, AI infrastructure, sovereign compute and digital services. The NDIAF creates the Assurance Certificate which is the principal mechanism through which conformity will be demonstrated. The framework sets out the certificate requirement and the eligibility of the The framework aims to make Nigeria’s digital infrastructure more secure, trusted and The aim of the National Cloud Investment Strategy is to make Nigeria a major cloud infrastructure destination in West Africa. The Strategy also seeks to promote indigenous participation and local content across the cloud value chain, including the development of indigenous cloud service providers and service integrators. The June 2026 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Circular, Introduction of Market Structure Requirements, Data Localisation, Ultimate Beneficial Ownership Disclosure, and

Systemic Oversight Measures in the Nigeria Payments System,6 introduced the requirement to host financial data within the country. This initiative probably instigated the development of the NITDA National Sovereign Cloud Initiative Documents. It is expected that such initiative will be replicated by other MDAs across different sectors of the economy in the coming months.

Footnotes

1 See, ‘NITDA Signs National Sovereign Cloud Initiative Documents to Strengthen Nigeria’s Digital Sovereignty’ (https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nitda-nigeria_nitda-signs-national-sovereign-cloud-initiative-activity-7490710037368188929-2ndQ?utm_source=li_share&utm_content=feedcontent&utm_medium=g_dt_web&utm_campaign=copy) accessed 28 July 2026.

2 National Guideline for Cloud Computing in Nigeria 2026 (https://nitda.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/NATIONAL-GUIDELINE-FOR-CLOUD-COMPUTING-IN-NIGERIA-2026_Final.pdf

) accessed 28 July 2026.

3 National Cloud Technical Guideline 2026 ( https://nitda.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/NATIONAL-CLOUD-TECHNICAL-GUIDELINE-2026_-Final.pdf) accessed 28 July 2026.

4 National Digital Infrastructure Assurance Framework 2026 (https://nitda.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/NATIONAL-DIGITAL-INFRASTRUCTURE-ASSURANCE-FRAMEWORK-2026_Final.pdf

) accessed 28 July 2026.

5 National Cloud Investment Strategy 2026 (https://nitda.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/NITDA26-CLOUD-INV-STRATEGY-2025-FN-1.pdf) accessed 28 July 2026.

6 15 June 2026 CBN Circular, ‘Introduction Of Market Structure Requirements, Data Localisation, Ultimate Beneficial Ownership Disclosure, And Systemic Oversight Measures in the Nigeria Payments System’ https://www.cbn.gov.ng/Out/2026/CCD/CIRCULAR%20ON%20INTRODUCTION%20OF%20MARKET%20STRUCTURE%20REQUIREMENTS,%20DATA%20LOCALISATION,

%20ULTIMATE%20BENEFICIAL%20OWNERSHIP%20DISCLOSURE,%20AND%20SYSTEMIC%20OVERSIGHT%20MEASURES%20IN%20THE%20NIGERIA%20PAYMENTS%20SYSTEM.pdf accessed 1 September 2026.

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