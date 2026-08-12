Does Nigeria’s New Digital Assets Regulatory Framework Signal A Welcome To Potential Investors?

- within Finance and Banking, Tax and Environment topic(s)
- with Finance and Tax Executives
- in Nigeria
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
Introduction
Nigeria’s digital asset ecosystem has evolved rapidly over the past decade, driven by technological innovation, growing investor interest and increasing adoption of virtual assets across various sectors of the economy. Yet, while innovation has moved quickly, regulation has struggled to keep pace. Businesses seeking to establish or invest in virtual asset operations in Nigeria have often found themselves navigating a fragmented regulatory landscape, with different authorities exercising overlapping responsibilities and issuing rules that were not always easy to reconcile.
The Presidential Executive Order on Virtual Assets Coordination, 2026, (“The Executive Order”) marks an important step in addressing this challenge. Rather than introducing an entirely new regulatory regime, it seeks to bring greater coordination and clarity to the institutions responsible for regulating the sector. Given this development, the more pressing question for potential and existing investors is this: What is the practical implication of the Executive Order for their businesses especially as the implementation framework is underway?
That question is what this Article aims to answer. Therefore, it explores Nigeria’s evolving regulatory framework for virtual assets through the lens of The Executive Order. It also examines the regulatory developments that shaped the current landscape, explains the role the Executive Order is intended to play, and provides a practical overview of the regulatory pathway that businesses and investors can expect to navigate when establishing or investing in virtual asset operations in Nigeria.
You may read the entire document here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]