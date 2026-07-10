Decentralized Public-Private Partnerships Procurement And Approval Notice

Introduction

The Nigerian infrastructure landscape has witnessed a transformative era marked by the August 2025 Regulatory Pivot, a strategic move that transitions the nation from a regime of centralized congestion toward one of institutional autonomy. For decades, the procurement and approval of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) were characterized by a singular, high-level structural delay, where projects of varying scales were subject to the same protracted Federal Executive Council (FEC) deliberations. With the issuance of the new regulatory framework, we are seeing the subsiding of the "FEC Constriction," as the approval process shifts toward a sophisticated, multi-tiered governance model.

This evolution represents a significant paradigm shift, moving toward "Institutional Agency" for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). By decentralizing authority based on specific financial thresholds, the government has empowered project owners to take direct responsibility for their infrastructure pipelines. This new era of subsidiarity guided by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) seeks to balance administrative speed with regulatory rigor, ensuring that while approvals are decentralized, the standards for "Value for Money" and legal compliance remains uncompromised.

The New Financial Thresholds and Approval Hierarchy1

The cornerstone of the August 2025 Regulatory Notice is a rigorous, tiered financial framework designed to align project scale with administrative oversight. By establishing clear monetary triggers, the Federal Government has replaced a "one-size-fits-all" approval process with a precision-based hierarchy that redefines the relationship between MDAs and the central executive.

The Decentralized Tiers of Authority

The ₦10 Billion Threshold:2 The regulatory pivot grants full approval autonomy to individual Parastatals and Agencies for projects valued at ₦10 billion and below (Agency Autonomy). Through their internal Project Approval Boards (PABs), these entities now possess the mandate to move from conception to execution without external ministerial sign-off for the final award. This level of decentralization is specifically aimed at empowering specialized agencies to address localized infrastructure gaps with greater agility. The ₦10B – ₦20 Billion Tier:3 Projects falling within the ₦10 billion to ₦20 billion bracket are now governed by a ministerial-level signature authority (Ministerial Oversight). In this mid-tier category, the PAB of the Supervisory Ministry acts as the final arbiter. This ensures that while these projects bypass the broader FEC, they still benefit from the strategic alignment and policy coherence provided by the relevant Ministry. The ₦20 Billion+ Category:4 The FEC retains its role as the sole approving authority for "Mega Projects" exceeding the ₦20 billion mark, as well as any initiatives involving multi-agency collaboration or subnational participation (Strategic FEC Oversight). This ensures that high-capital outlays and complex inter-jurisdictional infrastructure remain subject to the highest level of collective executive scrutiny and fiscal vetting.

The "Fast-Track" Lane: Accelerating Small-Scale Infrastructure

Perhaps the most significant outcome of this new hierarchy is the creation of a "Fast-Track" lane for small-scale infrastructure. By delegating authority to the lower tiers, the framework effectively slashes the lead time for projects, which though smaller in cost are often higher in immediate social impact, such as healthcare facilities, local utility upgrades, and municipal services.

However, this speed does not equate to a bypass of quality control. The regulation explicitly mandates that 100% private financing must be secured without recourse to government guarantees for these decentralized projects. Furthermore, the ICRC Certificate of Compliance remains a non-negotiable prerequisite across all tiers. This ensures that while the "Congestion point" of centralized approval has been removed, the standard of bankability and "Value for Money" remains consistent from the smallest agency project to the largest national monument.

Institutional Mechanics

The success of the August 2025 Regulatory Pivot rests not just on shifting authority, but on the technical integrity of the institutions receiving it. At the heart of this transition is the creation of Project Approval Boards (PABs), specialized, internal technical committees within each MDA. These boards are designed to function as the primary arbiters of infrastructure viability, ensuring that decentralized decision-making does not compromise national standards.

The PAB is structured to ensure high level accountability and cross-functional expertise. Chaired by the Honourable Minister or Chief Executive Officer, the board integrates legal, technical, and financial leadership. For ministerial projects valued at ₦20 billion and below, or supervisory ministry projects between ₦10 billion and ₦20 billion, the PAB serves as the final clearance house. By embedding the "Head of PPP" as the Secretary, the framework ensures that specialized PPP units remain the operational backbone of these new decision-making bodies.

A critical safeguard in the decentralized model is the non-negotiable requirement for a Full Business Case (FBC) Certificate of Compliance.5 A PAB's power to authorize the execution of a PPP Agreement is conditional; any approval granted without this certificate from the ICRC is legally null and void.

This certification acts as a "Regulatory Gatekeeper," ensuring:

Specialized Credentials: The project has been vetted by professionals with the necessary project finance and legal expertise. Inviolability of Terms: Once the ICRC certifies a project, the MDA cannot alter the terms or conditions without written approval from the Commission or the FEC, protecting the project's bankability from arbitrary administrative changes.

To maintain a uniform standard across all tiers of government, the framework mandates the rigorous application of "Value for Money" (VFM) analysis.6 VFM is the ultimate metric for determining whether a project should proceed as a PPP. It is a blend of quantitative science utilizing public sector comparators, cost-benefit analyses, and shadow models and the qualitative art of assessing long-term public benefit.7

By standardizing VFM assessments, the 2025 guidelines ensure that every project, regardless of whether it is approved at an Agency or FEC level, undergoes the same scrutiny. This uniform application of risk analysis prevents "ex-post rationalization" (making the numbers fit a political decision) and ensures that the private sector's participation truly translates to the most efficient use of public resources. In this new era, the PABs are not just approving contracts; they are custodians of the net value the Government, and by extension, the Nigerian public receives from every partnership.

Regulatory Safeguards & Oversight

Under the August 2025 PPP Regulatory Notice, the decentralization of approval authority is balanced by a rigid centralized and regulatory-nuanced oversight mechanism. By establishing regulatory constants such as mandatory certification and transparency mandates the Federal Government ensures that speed does not come at the expense of accountability or fiscal discipline.8

A defining feature of the new framework is that administrative autonomy is not a license for regulatory bypass. Regardless of the project's cost and whether it falls under the ₦10 Billion agency threshold or the Mega Project category, every initiative must undergo mandatory vetting at two critical milestones:

Outline Business Case (OBC): As provided for under section 11 of the ICRC PPP Regulations 2014, the OBC serves as the Foundational Project Framework. It is the "Conceptual Gate" where the public infrastructure entity demonstrates the project's viability and its suitability for private sector engagement. Full Business Case (FBC): Per section 19 of the same Regulations, the FBC represents the final, negotiated framework. It is the "execution gate" where the financial models, risk allocations, and technical specifications are solidified.

The high-stakes legal environment created by section 3.3 of the August 2025 Notice requiring that an approval granted by a PAB or the FEC can only be effective if done with an ICRC-issued "Certificate of Compliance" ensures that the technical standards defined in section 47 of the Regulations9 remain the universal benchmark for all federal infrastructure.

While the new regime encourages MDAs to approve mid-to-small-scale projects independently, it introduces a "Fiscal Kill-Switch" under section 3.2, as projects within the decentralized thresholds must be executed on a 100% private finance basis. In other words, they must function without recourse to:

Government funding or capital grants. Comfort letters. Sovereign guarantees.

Any project that necessitates federal financial backing or a sovereign guarantee regardless of its monetary value automatically loses its decentralized status. Such projects are subject to Automatic FEC escalation, as only the FEC (and by extension, the Ministry of Finance) holds the authority to encumber the nation's future balance sheet. This prevents individual MDAs from creating "hidden debt" through the back door of decentralized approvals.

To prevent the "shadow deals" that often plague decentralized procurement, the 2025 framework leans heavily on digital sunshine laws. The Digital Transparency Mandate requires that once a PPP Agreement is executed, the details must be made public.

The 30-Day Rule: MDAs are under a compulsory mandate to disclose the signed contract and key project parameters on the National PPP Contract Portal within 30 days of execution.10 The Purpose: This rule serves as an "Anti-Corruption Firewall," allowing investors, civil society, and the ICRC to monitor the lifecycle of the project in real-time. By making the portal the "source of truth," the government ensures that decentralization leads to a more competitive and open market for Nigerian infrastructure development.

Sectoral & Economic Impact

Nigeria's infrastructure landscape is currently witnessing a tectonic shift. By moving away from over-centralized approval models and embracing the August 2025 PPP Regulatory Notice, the nation is effectively unlocking a new generation of "Energy Transition" assets. This evolution is not merely about power; it is about creating a high velocity, de-risked environment for decentralized solar, mini-grids, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructures.

1. Catalyzing the Energy Transition: Beyond the Centralized Grid

The pivot toward decentralized PPPs serves as the primary engine for Nigeria's clean energy goals. While traditional, large-scale projects often stall under heavy administrative weight, the new threshold regime empowers MDAs and the private sector to deploy modular solutions at scale.

Solar & Mini-Grids: By lowering the barrier to entry, the framework allows for the rapid electrification of the roughly 90 million underserved Nigerians. These projects transition from "social welfare" to "bankable PPPs," where private proponents fully finance the modular infrastructure in exchange for long-term operational rights. CNG Infrastructure: The decentralization of approval authority is equally critical for the CNG rollout. Localized CNG stations and processing plants can now be approved at the Ministerial or Agency level (PAB), thus accelerating the shift away from expensive fossil fuels and aligning with global decarbonization trends. Reduction of Political Risk: Speed as a De-Risking Strategy

In the world of project finance, "time is risk." Historically, the primary "constriction" for Nigerian infrastructure has been the prolonged duration between project conception and the final FEC award.

Shortening Time-to-Market: By delegating final approval for projects under ₦10 billion and ₦20 billion to internal PABs, the 2025 framework slashes the procurement cycle. This speed reduces the window in which political changes or currency fluctuations can derail a project. Investor Predictability: The mandatory requirement for an ICRC Certificate of Compliance (OBC and FBC) provides a "Regulatory Seal" that protects investors. Once a project is certified, the terms are legally protected from arbitrary administrative changes, ensuring that the private sector's 100% equity and debt investment is shielded by the rule of law. Sub-national Alignment: Synergy with the 2023 Electricity Act (as amended)

The new PPP thresholds do not exist in a vacuum; they operate in perfect harmony with the 2023 Electricity Act, which dismantled the federal monopoly on the power industry.

State-Level Regulatory Autonomy: The synergy between the 2023 Act and the 2025 PPP Notice creates a dual-track for development. While states now have the constitutional power to regulate their own markets, the decentralized federal PPP framework allows federal MDAs to collaborate with states on cross-border or strategic infrastructure without the "Mega-Project" bureaucracy. Integrated Governance: This alignment ensures that a solar mini-grid or a CNG plant can be developed with a "One-Stop-Shop" mindset. By integrating state-level licensing with federal PAB approval, projects gain a level of sub-national legitimacy that was previously impossible, ensuring that local land rights and community interests are harmonized with national regulatory standards.

The 2026 outlook for Nigerian infrastructure is one of "Invisible Centralization." While approvals are now decentralized to promote speed and local relevance, standards remain centralized through the ICRC's mandatory vetting. This balanced approach focused on 100% private financing and zero-recourse to government guarantees ensures that Nigeria's energy transition is not only fast but fiscally responsible and transparent.

Through this decentralized PPP model, the transition to a sustainable, solar-and-gas-powered energy infrastructure future is no longer a distant policy goal, but a rapidly approaching operational reality.11

Conclusion

The transition toward a decentralized Public-Private Partnership framework represents more than a mere administrative adjustment; it is a fundamental re-engineering of the Nigerian state's approach to national development. By dissolving the "FEC Constriction" and replacing it with a precision-based hierarchy of Project Approval Boards, the August 2025 Regulatory Pivot effectively institutionalizes agility. This shift from a centralized bottleneck to a model of "Institutional Agency" acknowledges that for Nigeria to meet its staggering infrastructure and energy demands, the pace of approval must finally align with the velocity of private capital.

At the core of this evolution is a sophisticated "Risk-for-Autonomy" trade-off. While MDAs and specialized agencies have been granted unprecedented jurisdictional freedom to move projects from conception to execution, this autonomy is strictly bound by the "Regulatory Constants" of the ICRC. The mandatory nature of OBC and FBC certifications, the non-negotiable application of Value for Money (VFM) metrics, and the 30-day digital transparency mandate collectively ensure that decentralization does not devolve into deregulation. This "Invisible Centralization" preserves the technical integrity of the 2026 infrastructure pipeline, ensuring that every decentralized solar grid or CNG station remains a bankable, legally resilient asset.

Furthermore, by mandating 100% private financing and prohibiting sovereign guarantees for decentralized projects, the framework ensures that infrastructure expansion is driven by economic viability rather than political expediency. This de-risking strategy, combined with the synergistic alignment of the 2023 Electricity Act, creates a predictable environment for both local and international investors. It transforms the role of the federal project owner from a primary funder into a strategic facilitator and regulator.

In the final analysis, the decentralized PPP model provides a sustainable blueprint for an inclusive Nigerian future. It empowers sub-national actors, shortens the time-to-market for critical energy transition assets, and enforces a culture of transparency through digital disclosure. As these modular and mega-projects begin to materialize under the new thresholds, the transition to a decentralized, solar-and-gas-powered economy moves beyond the realm of policy aspirations. Nigeria has successfully charted a course where administrative speed and regulatory rigor coexist, turning the once-distant goal of comprehensive national electrification into a rapidly approaching operational reality.

Footnotes

1. Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, "PPP Regulatory Notice- August 2025" (https://www.icrc.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/PPP-REGULATORY-NOTICE-%E2%80%93-AUGUST-2025.pdf) accessed on 31 March 2026.

2. Ibid.

3. Ibid.

4. Ibid.

5. Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, "Project Approval Board (PAB) Governance, Structure and Functions" (https://www.icrc.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/PROJECT-APPROVAL-BOARD-PAB-GOVERNANCE-STRUCTURE-AND-FUNCTIONS.pdf) accessed on 31 March 2026.

6. Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, "PPP Regulatory Notice - August 2025" (https://www.icrc.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/PPP-REGULATORY-NOTICE-%E2%80%93-AUGUST-2025.pdf) accessed on 31 March 2026.

7. Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, "Creating a framework for public - private partnership [PPP] programs, A practical guide for Decision makers" (https://www.icrc.gov.ng/assets/uploads/2017/11/Creating-a-framework-for-PPP-programs-A-practical-guide-for-decision-makers.pdf#:~:text=%E2%80%9CValue%20for%20money%E2%80%9D%20(VfM)%20is,receives%20from%20a%20PPP%20project.&text=agency%20to%20use%20a%20value,contribution%20(using%20the%20competitive%20process) accessed on 31 March 2026.

8. Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, "PPP Regulatory Notice - August 2025" (https://www.icrc.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/PPP-REGULATORY-NOTICE-%E2%80%93-AUGUST-2025.pdf) accessed on 31 March 2026.

9. See, ICRC Public Private Partnership Regulations, 2014.

10. Section 4(2) ICRC Public Private Partnership Regulations, 2014.