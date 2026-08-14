Law And Development: Building The Legal Architecture For Nigeria’s Industrialisation

As a development law scholar, I am fascinated by the not-so-obvious link between law and development. Development is often discussed in terms of capital, infrastructure, technology and human resources, but the legal and institutional frameworks within which these operate are equally important

China’s phenomenal rise offers an instructive example. China has long understood this crucial connection between law, institutions and development. Its reform architecture places significant emphasis on thinking through the legal, regulatory and institutional frameworks required to drive development. This deliberate approach to institutional reform has helped create an environment capable of attracting investment, expanding trade and supporting industrial growth.

The lesson for Nigeria is not to replicate China’s system. Rather, we should understand the importance of deliberate legal and institutional design in driving development.

Development Law: Using Law as a Tool for Development

Law is often regarded primarily as a mechanism for regulating conduct or resolving disputes. But law can do much more. It can create markets, reduce investment risks, provide certainty, protect property and contractual rights, establish institutions and create the incentives necessary for private capital to enter sectors that have previously been neglected.

For Nigeria, legal tools are therefore crucial to our development objectives. Three key components of development that Nigeria ought to focus on by de-risking relevant sectors are security, infrastructure, and industrialisation.

These cannot be achieved without modern, business-friendly legal frameworks. Take electricity, for example. The new Electricity Act has opened the Nigerian electricity market to greater participation and, hopefully, will result in massive new incentives for private-sector investment in a sector from which private actors have historically faced significant constraints.

The importance of this development goes beyond electricity. It demonstrates what legal reform can achieve when legislation is used deliberately to open markets and create investment opportunities.

The same approach should be applied to education and healthcare.

Reimagining Education Through Law

A new legal framework on education could jumpstart this vital sector and attract major investment into what remains a largely untapped area of opportunity.

There is a crucial pyramid that drives education and, in turn, powers development.

At the base of the pyramid must be a strong system of vocational education: mechanics, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, painters, builders and others who provide the practical skills upon which an economy depends.

These skills are essential to development, yet the vocational education sector remains significantly underdeveloped and undervalued. Only a friendly legal system will encourage investors to pour resources into this neglected educational sector.

The second level of the education pyramid consists of the critical middle-power skills. These are the technicians working in IT, machine tools, agriculture, electricity infrastructure and other productive sectors. Industrialisation cannot happen without these technical skills.

Finally, at the top of the pyramid are the elite thinkers, researchers, academics and PhDs who drive the process that churns out ideas and powers innovation.

Nigeria needs all three levels. The objective should be to create a legal and regulatory environment that enables investment to flow across the entire education pyramid, from vocational training to advanced research.

Only a business-friendly environment, supported by modern legal systems, can achieve these goals.

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Infrastructure: The Foundation of Development

Infrastructure is particularly important for massive development because it opens Nigeria to trade and industry.

Infrastructure and law must work together. The Romans understood the power of infrastructure, engineering and water management. They built systems that expanded trade, strengthened administration and stimulated economic activity across a vast empire. The Appian Way and Roman aqueducts remain some of history’s greatest examples of how infrastructure can transform society.

Infrastructure is not only physical. There is also legal infrastructure: property rights, commercial rules, regulatory institutions, dispute-resolution mechanisms, and investment protections that enable physical infrastructure to generate economic value.

Napoleon understood the importance of this legal architecture. The Code Napoléon established enduring rules governing courts, property rights, trade, business, and civil relations, influencing legal systems across Europe and beyond.

The English system of property law, developed over centuries, similarly demonstrates how legal institutions can provide the stability upon which economic activity is built.

The lesson is clear. Infrastructure requires business-friendly laws to foster sustainable development.

What Nigeria Must Do to Advance Development

Nigeria will need to prioritise and apply modern laws to security, electricity, education, infrastructure and healthcare if we are to industrialise the country.

This requires more than passing new legislation. We must examine the laws and regulations that currently govern these sectors and ask whether they enable or prevent investment.

Are our laws reducing risk or creating unnecessary risk? Are our regulations opening markets or closing them? Are our institutions providing certainty or creating uncertainty? Are our procedures encouraging investment or discouraging it?

These are fundamental Development Law questions. Nigeria does not necessarily need more laws. We need better legal frameworks designed around our development objectives.

Lessons from Africa on Law and Development

We can also learn from countries closer to home. Botswana, Malawi and, specifically, Rwanda provide important examples of countries that have undertaken reforms to improve their development trajectories.

Rwanda is particularly instructive. President Paul Kagame’s administration undertook a major review of thousands of outdated rules, procedures and laws that were impeding business growth.

The important lesson is not simply the number of rules that were reviewed. It is the willingness to examine the legal and institutional environment critically and to remove barriers to economic activity.

Nigeria can learn from this. We must continuously ask whether our legal system is keeping pace with the economy we want to build.

Law Must Become Part of Nigeria’s Development Strategy

The connection between law and development is not always obvious, but it is fundamental.

Capital requires protection. Investment requires certainty. Infrastructure requires regulation. Industry requires rules. Innovation requires legal protection. Education and healthcare require frameworks that can attract investment and establish accountability.

Law therefore sits at the centre of the development process. Nigeria’s challenge is to move beyond viewing law simply as a mechanism for regulating society. We must begin to see it as a strategic tool for economic transformation.

If Nigeria is serious about industrialisation, we must build the legal architecture to support it. The question is no longer simply whether Nigeria has laws governing development.

The more important question is: Do our laws enable the Nigeria we want to build? That is the question Development Law must answer.