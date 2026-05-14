PAIA Annual Report Deadline: 30 June 2026

South Africa's Information Regulator has opened its eServices portal for the 2025/26 PAIA reporting period, requiring all public and private bodies to file annual reports on access-to-information requests by 30 June 2026.

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The Information Regulator’s eServices portal opened on 1 May 2026 and will close at 23:59 on 30 June 2026 for the 2025/26 PAIA reporting period. Every public and private body must file its annual report on access-to-information requests for the year ended 31 March 2026.

No extensions will be granted once the portal shuts, and non-compliance can trigger enforcement action and penalties under sections 32 (public bodies) and 83(4) (private bodies) of PAIA.

Four quick steps to stay compliant

1. Register (or re-register) your Information Officer and Deputies on the eServices portal.

Unregistered officers cannot file the report, even if they were previously registered on paper.

2. Update your PAIA request register now.

Make sure it records each request received between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026, the outcome, response time and any refusals – this data populates the online form.

3. Prepare your supporting documents early.

You will need the tally of requests, grounds for refusals, fees charged and whether any internal appeals or court reviews were lodged.

4. Submit through the portal by 30 June 2026.

Keep proof of submission and diarise the 2027 window to avoid last-minute scrambles next year.

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