FATF Developments And Relevance To The AfCFTA's Financial Crime Risk Landscape

Many African Continental Free Trade Area ("AfCFTA") Member States have modelled their legislative anti-corruption and anti-money laundering ("AML") frameworks on international instruments such as the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF") Recommendations. As AfCFTA implementation accelerates and intra-African trade volumes grow, recent FATF developments highlight both the urgency and complexity of integrating financial integrity mechanisms within the continental trade framework.

At the FATF Ministerial Declaration of April 2026, ministers reiterated their commitment to tackling illicit finance through multilateral action, with particular focus on fraud and risk-based implementation of the FATF Standards. Fraud prevention is directly relevant to the AfCFTA context as the reduction of trade barriers and increase in cross-border transactions create fertile conditions for fraudulent activity unless preventive measures keep pace. As Member States progressively eliminate tariffs on up to 97% of tariff lines, the surge in goods declarations creates opportunities for trade-based money laundering through over- and under-invoicing, techniques that become harder to detect when customs authorities lack capacity to analyse a larger pool of transactions.

Several African jurisdictions remain under increased FATF monitoring. As of May 2026, these include Angola, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Namibia, and South Sudan, all identified as having strategic AML/CFT deficiencies. The implications extend beyond reputation as jurisdictions under monitoring face heightened scrutiny. This can hinder the trade facilitation objectives the AfCFTA seeks to advance. For the AfCFTA to deliver seamless cross-border commerce, Member States must address these deficiencies as a strategic priority, not a compliance exercise.

In October 2025, the FATF updated its Recommendations and revised its mutual evaluation procedures. African jurisdictions awaiting review or follow-up assessments should expect more demanding benchmarks. Proactive alignment with evolving FATF standards, rather than reactive remediation, is the prudent approach. As we have written about previously (see here), a useful step would be for Member States to conduct coordinated national risk assessments that specifically account for new AfCFTA-related trade flows and financial channels, ensuring these inform mutual evaluation preparations rather than treating regional integration and AML compliance as separate workstreams.

FATF's updated Guidance on Financial Inclusion and Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Measures requires attention in this context. It emphasises that financial inclusion and the fight against financial crime are mutually supportive because greater transparency in the financial sector extends the reach and effectiveness of AML measures. This matters for AfCFTA Member States seeking to integrate informal traders and SMEs into formal trade channels. Proportionate, risk-based AML controls can facilitate, rather than hinder, financial inclusion, provided Member States invest in the institutional frameworks to implement them. For example, a small-scale West African agricultural trader using the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (“PAPSS”) could be subject to simplified due diligence calibrated to low-value, high-frequency transactions, rather than full KYC requirements designed for large corporates, maintaining AML safeguards without creating prohibitive barriers to market entry.

Of further relevance is FATF's recent paper on cyber-enabled fraud. Cyber-enabled fraud is one of the most widespread profit-motivated crimes globally, generating large volumes of illicit proceeds. As the AfCFTA's Digital Trade Protocol takes effect and platforms such as the PAPSS expand, the risk of cyber-enabled financial crime will increase. Member States and private sector participants must ensure digital trade infrastructure incorporates fraud detection and AML capabilities from the outset, not as an afterthought. The risk is concrete: as customs declarations and certificates of origin are digitised, fraudulent actors could exploit weaknesses in digital identity verification to submit falsified documentation across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously, scaling schemes that would have been far harder under paper-based systems.

Recent FATF developments confirm that global standards for financial integrity are rising. African jurisdictions participating in the AfCFTA cannot afford to lag behind. Harmonising AML standards across Member States is no longer merely desirable, it is essential. Failure to align with evolving FATF expectations risks undermining the AfCFTA framework’s integrity and marginalising jurisdictions unable to meet the threshold for participation in the global financial system.