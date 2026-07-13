The Mauritius National Budget 2026/2027, presented under the theme "For A Future Ready Economy," outlines a comprehensive vision for economic transformation through strategic measures in financial services, taxation, and digital innovation. This budget brief provides detailed analysis of key policy announcements affecting investment, business facilitation, and regulatory frameworks that position Mauritius as a competitive International Financial Centre.

Axis Fiduciary Ltd (“Axis”) is a specialist service provider offering a full spectrum of corporate, fiduciary and fund services to a diversified client base. We set up companies, trusts, funds, foundations, partnerships and other legal entities and provide the necessary fiduciary, corporate, secretarial, administration, accounting, tax and other ancillary and support services. Axis is licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as a Management Company. We also has a presence in Seychelles

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The Mauritius National Budget 2026/2027 was presented on Friday, 19 June 2026 by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister of Finance, and Minister for Rodrigues and Outer Islands, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, under the theme “For A Future Ready Economy.”

This year’s Budget sets out a vision for a more future-focused Mauritius, with measures aimed at driving economic transformation, supporting investment, advancing digital innovation and strengthening the country’s competitiveness.

In line with same, we are pleased to share with you the Axis Budget Brief 2026/2027, which summarises the key measures announced, with a particular focus on financial services, taxation, business facilitation, regulatory developments and the continued evolution of Mauritius as a trusted International Financial Centre.

Access the Axis Budget Brief 2026/2027 HERE.

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