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The Mauritius National Budget 2026/2027 was presented on Friday, 19 June 2026 by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister of Finance, and Minister for Rodrigues and Outer Islands, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, under the theme “For A Future Ready Economy.”
This year’s Budget sets out a vision for a more future-focused Mauritius, with measures aimed at driving economic transformation, supporting investment, advancing digital innovation and strengthening the country’s competitiveness.
In line with same, we are pleased to share with you the Axis Budget Brief 2026/2027, which summarises the key measures announced, with a particular focus on financial services, taxation, business facilitation, regulatory developments and the continued evolution of Mauritius as a trusted International Financial Centre.
Access the Axis Budget Brief 2026/2027 HERE.
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