EU Forced Labor Guidelines: Mandatory Due Diligence In Disguise?

In Short The Situation: On June 26, 2026, the European Commission published its long-awaited guidelines (the "Guidelines") on the application of the EU Forced Labor Regulation (EU) 2024/3015 (the "FLR"), which prohibits products made with forced labor from being "placed" on, made available on, or exported from the European Union ("EU"). The FLR, which enters into application on December 14, 2027, applies to all products—regardless of origin, sector, or type—and to all economic operators active in the EU, with no turnover or employee thresholds, even if they do not have a corporate presence in the EU. The Result: While the Guidelines are legally nonbinding and state that the FLR does not technically impose any new due diligence obligations, they contain a detailed six-step due diligence framework that, in substance, amounts to a roadmap companies may be expected to follow. Looking Ahead: With enforcement beginning in December 2027, companies should treat the Guidelines as an early-warning system. They should map their supply chains, integrate forced labor risk assessments into their compliance systems, prepare documentation aligned with the Guidelines' detailed expectations, and monitor the forthcoming EU forced labor risk database. Companies should also analyze how the product-specific FLR will interact with other applicable rules, including the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive ("CS3D").

Overview of the Guidelines

The Guidelines represent a landmark document for businesses selling into, operating in, or exporting from the EU. Although the Guidelines are nonbinding—only the text of the regulation itself carries legal force—they provide the most detailed official interpretation available of how the FLR is expected to be implemented and enforced. The Guidelines will be of interest to EU regulatory and customs authorities, companies, consumer associations, civil society organizations, trade unions, and other relevant stakeholders. Like the FLR, the Guidelines will also impact non-EU companies that sell products into the EU.

The Guidelines and the FLR are anchored by the EU's fundamental values of human dignity, human rights, and the prohibition of slavery and forced labor under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. The FLR defines forced labor by drawing on ILO Convention No. 29. The Guidelines describe the investigative process to be undertaken by EU regulatory authorities when enforcing the FLR. The Guidelines provide details on this process and suggest steps that companies "should" take to conduct due diligence on their supply chains, while also laying out the procedure for third parties to submit information about alleged violations.

In the Guidelines, the Commission sets out a multiphase approach for EU regulatory authorities' investigative process: an initial assessment of risk, a preliminary investigation phase, a formal investigation, and—if a violation is established—a ban-violation decision that includes orders to withdraw and dispose of affected products. Throughout, competent authorities are instructed to apply the principle of proportionality and a risk-based approach, prioritizing cases on the basis of the scale and severity of the suspected forced labor, the quantity or volume of affected products, and the share of the component suspected of being made with forced labor. Each EU Member State is meant to designate a regulatory authority responsible for enforcing the FLR. The Commission is empowered to investigate suspected forced labor outside the EU.

The FLR applies broadly, covering all "products that are made" with forced labor—regardless of origin, quantity, type, or sector—including strategic, military, and defense products that are "placed" or made available on the EU market after December 14, 2027. This includes products sold via the internet or exported from the EU.

Why Companies Must Review Their Supply Chains Now

The overarching message of the Guidelines is unambiguous: every economic operator active in the EU must ensure that no product it places on the EU market—whether manufactured domestically or imported—has been made with forced labor. The FLR imposes what the Guidelines describe as an "obligation of result." This means that economic operators bear responsibility for the outcome—the absence of forced labor from their products—regardless of the means or efforts by which they achieve it.

This obligation is, in the words of the Guidelines, "unconditional and absolute, due to the importance of the human rights violation." It extends across the entire supply chain, covering forced labor "at any stage of extraction, harvesting, production or manufacturing of the product, including in its working or processing at any stage of its supply chain, irrespective of whether this occurs within or outside the EU." Products fall within scope even if only a component—no matter how small—was produced with forced labor.

The Guidelines outline suggested due diligence steps in granular detail. These include developing and publishing forced labor policies, assigning board-level oversight, training employees, including forced labor clauses in supplier contracts, carrying out a "broad scoping exercise" of operations and business relationships to identify forced labor risks, addressing the most significant risks using leverage over business partners, and considering "responsible disengagement" as a last resort.

For companies selling into or within the EU, or exporting from it, the practical consequences of a potential violation are clear. The Guidelines specify that authorities can request extensive documentation during the investigative process, including supply chain maps covering multiple tiers, purchase orders, invoices, shipping records, laboratory test results, facility identification data, production capacity reports, and worker-related information. Companies that cannot produce such documentation may face significant negative consequences.

A ban-violation decision will apply to any business placing or making the target product available on the EU market. All ban-violation decisions will be published on the Forced Labor Single Portal, meaning that companies must also actively monitor decisions issued against their suppliers or competitors. Disposal of banned products must follow the EU waste hierarchy—recycling, rendering inoperable, or, for perishable goods, donation—and may not economically benefit the infringing party.

Penalties are also potentially significant. Although the FLR does not include penalties for the ban violation itself, penalties can be imposed for failure to comply with a ban-violation decision, such as continuing to sell banned products, failing to withdraw them, or failing to replace affected components. The Guidelines set out a five-step penalty calculation methodology involving an assessment of gravity and duration, mitigating and aggravating circumstances, and applicable thresholds.

Given these potential consequences, companies should not wait until December 2027 to begin preparing for compliance. The Guidelines should be treated as an opportunity to review existing policies and management systems, ensure that forced labor risks are fully integrated, map supply chains, identify high-risk geographic areas and sectors, prepare the types of documentation listed in the Guidelines, and designate first-response teams to handle potential authority queries within the tight deadlines set by the FLR (as few as 30 working days to respond to information requests and 10 working days to comply with an infringement decision for perishable goods).

Interaction With Other EU Legislation

The FLR and the Guidelines do not exist in a vacuum. They sit at the intersection of a rapidly evolving web of EU legislation addressing human rights, sustainability, and supply chain governance. The CS3D, which will enter into force in July 2029, requires in-scope companies to identify, mitigate, and prevent adverse human rights and environmental impacts in their operations and value chains, including with respect to forced labor. Unlike the CS3D, however, the FLR will apply at the product level, without any threshold or materiality trigger, and therefore potentially to all companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs"). In this context, the Guidelines acknowledge the challenges faced by SMEs in carrying out forced labor due diligence and recommend, where relevant, specific measures proportionate to their size as well as proportionate enforcement by EU authorities.

In addition, sector-specific legislation imposes targeted due diligence obligations. The EU Conflict Minerals Regulation requires EU importers of tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold to conduct supply chain due diligence to ensure that they do not inadvertently contribute to armed conflicts or human rights abuses. The Batteries Regulation mandates supply chain due diligence for raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and natural graphite to minimize social and environmental risks, including forced labor. Finally, the Deforestation Regulation requires "operators" to ensure that certain commodities are produced in compliance with relevant human rights laws.

The Guidelines state that companies' compliance with due diligence and reporting obligations under these other instruments "can also help demonstrate economic operators' efforts" under the FLR. This suggests that companies already subject to the CS3D and/or sector-specific due diligence regimes may be able to leverage their existing compliance frameworks to comply with the FLR. However, the FLR's scope is broader than these instruments; it applies to all companies and all products, without minimum size thresholds. Companies outside the scope of the CS3D and other mandatory due diligence regimes—particularly SMEs—will need to build their compliance programs essentially from scratch.

Five Key Takeaways