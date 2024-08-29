ARTICLE
29 August 2024

Immigration Enforcement Increasing

South Africa Immigration
The Minister of Home Affairs has announced that the Department of Home Affairs intends to increase the number of inspections at restaurants, informal businesses also known as 'spaza shops', farms and mines to ensure that all foreign nationals are documented and legally employed in the country. Moreover, the Minister is also requesting the public to contact the Department if an employer has violated immigration and employment laws. Although the immigration enforcement initiatives will focus on restaurants, spaza shops, farms and mines, it is expected to include other sectors where violations are reported. This initiative is part of the Department of Home Affairs' plan to strengthen national security and economic growth in South Africa.

