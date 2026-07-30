Stablecoins Push Africa's Crypto Market Into Regulatory Mainstream

African regulators advanced virtual asset oversight in Q2 as stablecoins moved closer to formal financial systems through new regulations and commercial pilots. From Kenya's crypto trader disclosure requirements to Tanzania's first stablecoin sandbox and Nigeria's expanded regulatory incubation programme, the continent is formalising digital currency frameworks. Commercial momentum accelerated with Visa, M-PESA Africa and Onafriq launching DRC stablecoin pilots for cross-border mobile money transactions.

Article Insights

Adams & Adams are most popular: within Technology, Transport and Consumer Protection topic(s)

in Africa

Crypto’s African story matured in the second quarter as stablecoins and virtual assets moved closer to the formal financial system through regulation and commercial adoption. African regulators advanced towards virtual asset oversight, while Kenya targeted crypto traders through disclosure requirements aimed at improving transparency in a fast-growing digital asset market. Tanzania approved its first stablecoin sandbox pilot, giving regulators a controlled mechanism to test digital currency use cases before wider adoption. Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission admitted additional crypto and fintech firms into its Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme, with Luno Nigeria becoming the first global crypto exchange accepted into the programme. Zimbabwe also moved to formalise crypto activity, while South Africa’s Reserve Bank and Treasury responded to questions surrounding crypto asset holdings. Commercial momentum widened as Visa, M-PESA Africa and Onafriq launched a DRC stablecoin pilot for cross-border mobile money transactions. As virtual assets move closer to mainstream finance, success will depend on navigating licensing, anti-money laundering obligations, consumer protection and contractual risk with equal discipline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.