Zero Tolerance Hangover – When Energy Drinks Leave Employers With A Headache

An employee drinks an energy drink before work. A breathalyser test returns a positive alcohol reading. The employer applies its zero-tolerance policy and dismisses. Months later, the employee is reinstated with back pay. In CIPLA Distribution Gateway (Pty) Ltd v Mwale & Others, the Labour Court upheld an arbitration award finding the dismissal substantively unfair. The judgment does not question the legitimacy of strict workplace policies. It makes a narrower, more important point: zero tolerance is not a substitute for proportionality. Even strict rules must operate within the band of reasonableness.

What happened, and why it went wrong

The employee tested positive for alcohol during working hours. He did not dispute the breathalyser reading. His explanation was that he had consumed a Bioplus energy drink that morning and believed it may have influenced the result. The recorded level was 0.019%. Critically, there was no reliable evidence of impairment. There was no slurred speech, no unsteadiness, no erratic conduct, and no indication that the employee's faculties were compromised. The employer did not establish that the employee posed an operational or safety risk at the time. Nor was confirmatory testing secured, despite the employee disputing alcohol consumption.

The judgment aligns with Shoprite Checkers (Pty) Ltd v Tokiso Dispute Settlement and Others, where the Labour Appeal Court held that employers cannot adopt an inflexible zero-tolerance stance without regard to proportionality.

In the Shoprite case, the employee was dismissed for being in possession of uncancelled/unpaid "Shield for Men", a roll-on deodorant in her handbag, invoking the company's zero-tolerance policy on theft. Despite the policy, the Labour Appeal Court held that proportionality is paramount, dismissing an employee for a trivial infraction was disproportionate.

The court famously illustrated that zero tolerance might make sense for gold but not for a crust of bread. Thus, the principle affirmed is that even with strict policies, dismissal must be justified by the gravity of the actual conduct.

In CIPLA, the employee did not dispute the positive reading, but the employer could not prove impairment. There was no evidence of compromised performance, unsafe conduct, or operational risk. The Court also held that an employer requires proof that a person's faculties are impaired to the extent they can no longer perform complex and responsible tasks.

The point is not that a low positive result is "acceptable", it is that any sanction must be proportionate to the actual offence, not imposed on the basis of a test result alone.

On review, the question was not whether the Labour Court would have dismissed the employee. It was whether the arbitrator's conclusion was one that a reasonable decision-maker could reach.

The Labour Court reaffirmed that the dismissal was substantively unfair. That finding is significant. It affirms that commissioners are entitled and indeed obliged to consider the proportionality of dismissal, even where a policy adopts uncompromising language.

A mechanistic, "tick-box" approach is incompatible with the fairness enquiry. Even in extreme scenarios, this remains true. If an employee breaches a rule under extraordinary duress, a literal zero-tolerance response would not demand dismissal. The law preserves space for human judgment because fairness requires it.

Why this matters commercially

Cases like CIPLA are rarely about alcohol. They are about judgment. Zero-tolerance policies are often justified on safety and compliance grounds. But if applied without evidence of impairment, reliable testing safeguards, or proportionality assessment, they expose the employer to risk.

Commissioners and courts will ask whether the policy is rationally connected to actual operational danger in the circumstances. If the link is weak, the sanction will not stand, even in a safety-sensitive environment.

Employers that rigidly apply policies without assessing proportionality risk reputational harm, eroded workforce trust, public criticism and undermined safety culture credibility. Where a dismissal is found unfair, the consequences include compensation and/or reinstatement with back pay.

Key takeaways

Zero tolerance does not automatically justify dismissal: The existence of a strict policy does not eliminate the fairness enquiry. Commissioners will still test proportionality.

Proportionality must be explicit: Before dismissal, there must be a conscious assessment of whether the sanction fits the specific misconduct proved, not simply the wording of the rule.

Evidence integrity is critical: Where dismissal rests on testing (breathalyser, drug screening, audit controls), reliability and procedural safeguards matter. Weak evidentiary foundations weaken the sanction.

Context cannot be ignored: Impairment, operational risk, employee record, and surrounding circumstances remain relevant, even in safety-sensitive environments.

Reputation follows reasonableness: Organisations seen to exercise balanced judgment command more authority than those perceived to enforce rules reflexively

When these elements align, a strict policy may withstand scrutiny. But enforcement must be anchored in evidence, context, reasonableness and proportionality. A rule is not self-executing, the key question remains whether the dismissal is fair in the circumstances.

