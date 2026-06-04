High Court Confirms That Misrepresentation Can Invalidate A Mutual Separation Agreement

The Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town has delivered an important judgment on the consequences of failing to disclose material conflicts of interest before concluding a mutual separation agreement.

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The Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town has delivered an important judgment on the consequences of failing to disclose material conflicts of interest before concluding a mutual separation agreement.

In Warren Mark Pratt v Lactalis South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Acting Judge Cooper held that an employer was entitled to rescind a mutual separation agreement where it had been induced by fraudulent misrepresentation by omission.

Background

Warren Pratt, the former Sales Director of Lactalis South Africa, had been employed by the company for nearly 12 years. Following a hostile breakdown in his relationship with the company’s new Chief Executive Officer in January 2021, Pratt negotiated a written mutual separation agreement.

The agreement was signed on 29 January 2021. Lactalis SA then made arrangements to expedite payment of the agreed funds on 2 February 2021.

However, on the day payment was due to be made, executive director Mohleku Fagan alerted human resources to serious allegations involving Pratt. It was alleged that Pratt had been involved in an inappropriate financial relationship with Richard Qonto, the head of Pendairies and Pendairies Agro Processing (PAP). These companies operated under Lactalis SA’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment enterprise development framework.

Lactalis SA immediately halted the payout.

The Secret Financial Arrangement

The evidence before the court showed that, during the national lockdown in April 2020, Pratt and Qonto met at a café to discuss personal business interests. Qonto’s businesses were experiencing financial and credit constraints.

Between April and May 2020, Pratt advanced a personal loan totalling R300 000 into PAP’s bank account. The terms of the arrangement were highly onerous. Pratt charged interest of 15% per month, equating to 180% per year.

By the time Pratt left the company, he had personally received R372 000 from Qonto. His final two monthly payments were made in cash at shopping centres, which supported the conclusion that the arrangement was being kept hidden. The first cash handover took place during the same week in which Pratt signed the mutual separation agreement. The second took place on 2 February 2021, after his exit.

At the same time, Lactalis SA was suffering financial prejudice. Qonto’s accounts were heavily delinquent, and Lactalis SA ultimately had to write off nearly R4 million in irrecoverable bad debt across the two accounts.

Internal emails showed that Qonto had asked to move Pratt’s monthly payment dates to the 15th of each month because this was “after Parmalat [Lactalis] had paid my Commission”. In effect, the court was presented with evidence that funds connected to an enterprise development relationship were being channelled into the private bank account of the company’s own Sales Director.

Misrepresentation by Omission

When Lactalis SA cancelled the mutual separation agreement, Pratt sued for payment. He argued that the company was bound by the agreement, relying on the “full and final settlement” clause and the “no representations” clause in the agreement.

Lactalis SA argued that Pratt had committed fraudulent misrepresentation by omission. It said that, had it known that its Sales Director was involved in a secret financing arrangement with a vulnerable enterprise development customer, it would never have concluded the agreement and would instead have dismissed him summarily.

Pratt defended his conduct by arguing that database checks led him to believe that the business to which he had lent money was separate from Lactalis SA’s active business. On this basis, he said he saw no conflict of interest and believed he had no duty to report the arrangement.

Under cross-examination, however, Pratt admitted that, as a prescribed officer under the Companies Act, he owed a legal duty to act in his employer’s best interests and to avoid personal conflicts of interest. He also conceded that lending money to an active corporate customer was a serious breach of those responsibilities.

The Judgment

Acting Judge Cooper rejected Pratt’s defence.

The court found that Pratt had paid the loan money directly into PAP’s account, which was an active customer of Lactalis SA. It also found that Pratt knew Qonto ran both interconnected entities.

The court further noted that Pratt had previously used his corporate email address to disclose outside business interests that had no connection to Lactalis SA. By contrast, he handled the Qonto loan through his personal email account and accepted cash payments. This supported the finding that he intended to keep the arrangement secret.

Relying on established appellate authority in Absa Bank Ltd v Fouche, Acting Judge Cooper referred to the general test for a legal duty to speak in pre-contractual settings:

“A party is expected to speak when the information he has to impart falls within his exclusive knowledge … and the information, moreover, is such that the right to have it communicated to him would be mutually recognised by honest men in the circumstances.”

The court found that Pratt’s non-disclosure was deliberate and deceptive. It also found that his conduct amounted to a serious breach of his fiduciary duties and placed him in direct conflict with Lactalis SA’s commercial interests.

Practical Implications

This judgment is a clear reminder that employees who conclude mutual separation agreements while concealing serious misconduct may face the risk of having those agreements set aside.

Employees cannot necessarily rely on “full and final settlement” clauses or “no representations” clauses where the agreement was induced by fraud or material non-disclosure.

For employers, the judgment confirms that a mutual separation agreement does not automatically protect an employee from the consequences of concealed misconduct. Where the employer can show that it would not have concluded the agreement had the true facts been disclosed, it may be entitled to rescind the agreement.

Conclusion and Order

The High Court dismissed Pratt’s claims and upheld Lactalis SA’s right to cancel the mutual separation agreement. All of Pratt’s financial claims arising from the agreement were dismissed.

The judgment confirms that standard contractual protections, including full and final settlement clauses and no-representation clauses, will not protect a party who has induced an agreement through fraud.

Pratt was also ordered to pay Lactalis SA’s legal costs on Scale C

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