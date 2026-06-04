Who Owns Intellectual Property Created By Employees In Nigeria?

Ramat Azunmi Akaba’s articles from Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are most popular:

Intellectual property disputes between employers and employees are rapidly increasing across Nigeria’s technology industry. From software and mobile apps to designs, databases, and digital products, questions surrounding ownership have become major legal and commercial issues for startups, founders, developers, and creatives.

Most employees believe the projects they create automatically belong to them. Many employers believe paying a salary gives them ownership over everything created during employment.

Under Nigerian law, neither assumption is entirely correct. In 2026, an employment contract, unclear IP clause, or undocumented side project can lead to ownership disputes, investor concerns, litigation, and financial loss.

This article breaks down who owns intellectual property created during employment in Nigeria, how Nigerian law treats employee-created works, and the practical steps businesses and employees should take to protect themselves.

What Is Intellectual Property in Employment Contracts?

Intellectual property (IP) refers to legally protected creations, such as:

software,

mobile apps,

inventions,

designs,

written content,

databases,

branding,

and digital products.

In employment relationships, the major legal issue is ownership. Who owns what you create while working for a company? Under Nigerian law, the answer often depends on:

your employment contract,

the nature of your work,

and whether the work was created “in the course of employment.”

Does Nigerian Law Give Employers Ownership Rights?

Yes, in many situations. Under Section 10(2) of the Copyright Act 2022, copyright created by an employee during employment may belong to the employer unless the contract states otherwise.

The Patents and Designs Act also recognises employer ownership over inventions developed by employees whose duties involve innovation or technical creation.

This means your employer may claim ownership over software, designs, inventions, marketing materials, or creative assets created during employment.

When Can Your Employer Own What You Create?

Nigerian courts usually look at the full circumstances surrounding the creation of the work.

Important factors include:

Was It Part of Your Job? If creating software, content, designs, or inventions is part of your role, ownership claims become stronger. For example: A developer hired to build payment systems.

A designer hired to create product interfaces.

A content strategist hired to produce marketing campaigns. If the work closely relates to your employment duties, employers may claim ownership rights. Did You Use Company Resources? This is where many employees make costly mistakes. Company resources include: office laptops,

work email addresses,

internal systems,

paid software tools,

company databases,

confidential information,

or proprietary code. Even limited use of these resources can weaken your ownership claim. Many employees wrongly assume, “I built it on my own time, so it belongs to me.” Legally, it is not always that simple. Was It Developed During Work Hours? If your side project was developed during office hours, on company premises, or while actively working for the employer, courts may consider that relevant. No single factor automatically determines ownership, but the more overlap there is between your employment and your side project, the greater the legal risk.

Can Your Employer Own Your Side Project in Nigeria?

Possibly, yes. Your side project may become legally vulnerable if:

it overlaps with your work responsibilities,

uses company tools,

relies on confidential information,

or incorporates company-developed code.

This is especially common in fintech, software engineering, AI development, media, design, and digital marketing industries.

If your employment contract contains broad IP assignment clauses, your employer may attempt to claim rights over projects developed during your employment period.

Common Intellectual Property Mistakes Employees Make

Many employees unknowingly expose themselves legally.

1. Using Company Devices for Personal Projects

Building side projects on office laptops or work systems creates ownership risks.

2. Ignoring IP Clauses in Employment Contracts

Many employees sign contracts without reviewing intellectual property assignment provisions.

3. Mixing Personal and Company Code

Using snippets from internal company projects can weaken ownership claims.

4. Failing to Keep Records

Without proper documentation, proving when a project started becomes difficult.

What Employees Should Do to Protect Their IP

If you are building personal projects while employed, you should:

Read Your Employment Contract Carefully Pay close attention to: IP assignment clauses,

confidentiality obligations,

non-compete clauses,

and ownership terms. Separate Personal and Work Activities Avoid using: office laptops,

work emails,

company Wi-Fi,

or internal tools. Document Everything Keep records showing: when the project began,

how it evolved,

and what resources were used. Declare Existing Projects Early If you already own projects before joining a company, disclose them in writing.

What Nigerian Employers and Startups Often Get Wrong

Many businesses assume that when they pay the employee, they own everything. That assumption is not always correct. Freelancers, consultants, and independent contractors are treated differently under Nigerian law. Without proper written IP assignment agreements, startups may not legally own software or products created by external developers.

This becomes a major issue during:

fundraising,

investor due diligence,

acquisitions,

and licensing deals.

Some startups discover too late that they do not legally own their own products.

Why Written IP Agreements Matter for Employers

Verbal agreements are risky. Employers should use:

properly drafted employment contracts,

contractor agreements,

confidentiality clauses,

and IP assignment provisions.

Clear agreements help reduce disputes and protect business assets.

Why This Matters More in Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem in 2026

Nigeria’s digital economy is expanding rapidly. Developers, founders, creators, and startups are building increasingly valuable digital assets. As technology businesses grow, intellectual property ownership becomes more important to:

investors,

regulators,

buyers,

and business partners.

A poorly drafted contract or unclear ownership structure can affect:

funding opportunities,

valuation,

licensing rights,

and future profits.

In today’s economy, intellectual property is not just a legal issue. It is a commercial asset.

Intellectual property ownership in Nigerian employment relationships is one of the most misunderstood legal issues in the tech ecosystem. The issue is not simply who created the work. The real issue is who legally owns the rights to it. Whether you are an employee protecting a side project or a startup protecting company assets, proactive legal structuring matters. Ignoring intellectual property ownership issues today can lead to costly disputes tomorrow.