Police Seize Counterfeit Goods Worth R5 Million

Police in Limpopo have made a significant impact on the illegal trade of counterfeit goods, seizing items worth R5 million (approximately $271 723) in Musina. The operation, conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, targeted counterfeit goods and over 2000 counterfeit items including sneakers, cell phones, perfumes and consumables were seized. Police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk emphasised the operation's importance in protecting consumers and the economy, reaffirming the commitment to combat counterfeit and illicit trade.

