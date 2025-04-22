ARTICLE
22 April 2025

Oil, Opulence, And One Crystal-Encrusted Michael Jackson Glove (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
Join hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw as they delve into the harrowing history of corruption and violence in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.
Equatorial Guinea Criminal Law
Tatiana Sainati and Diana R. Shaw



Join hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw as they delve into the harrowing history of corruption and violence in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. Discover how a single political family managed to siphon off the nation's vast oil wealth and amass an astonishing portfolio of assets, including 11 luxury sports cars, lavish mansion estates, and a collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia. Tune in to learn about the international efforts to hold these kleptocrats accountable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tatiana Sainati
Tatiana Sainati
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Diana R. Shaw
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More