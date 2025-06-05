The Critical Role Of Administration Of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committees: Ensuring Effective Criminal Justice Reform In Nigeria

Nigeria's criminal justice system has undergone significant reforms in recent years, most notably with the enactment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 at the federal level and the subsequent adoption of Administration of Criminal Justice Laws (ACJLs) in various states. These legislative frameworks aim to address longstanding challenges in the criminal justice system, promote efficiency, ensure fair trials, and protect the rights of all parties involved. However, the mere existence of these progressive laws does not guarantee their effective implementation.

At the heart of the implementation mechanism lies the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC), established under Section 469 of the ACJA and corresponding sections in state ACJLs. Despite their crucial role as custodians and monitors of these transformative laws, many ACJMCs across Nigeria face significant challenges that undermine their effectiveness. This article argues that without properly constituted, adequately funded, and fully functional ACJMCs, Nigeria cannot achieve an effective and efficient administration of criminal justice.

Legal Foundation of the ACJMC

The Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee draws its authority from Section 469 of the ACJA 2015 at the federal level. At the state level, similar provisions exist in the respective ACJLs. For instance, in Lagos State, the ACJMC, (Known as the Lagos State Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee) is established by Sections 375 to 387 of the Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2021.

These committees are typically chaired by the Chief Judge and comprise representatives from various stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, the legal profession, and civil society organizations. This diverse composition is designed to ensure a comprehensive and balanced approach to monitoring the implementation of the ACJA/ACJL.

Mandate and Responsibilities of the ACJMC

The ACJMC's mandate extends beyond mere oversight. As custodians of the ACJA/ACJL, these committees are responsible for ensuring the effective application of these laws by all criminal justice stakeholders. Their core responsibilities include:

Monitoring compliance with the provisions of the ACJA/ACJL by relevant institutions, including the police, courts, and correctional facilities Ensuring speedy dispensation of justice and decongestion of correctional facilities Collecting, analysing, and publishing information related to the administration of criminal justice Making recommendations for the effective implementation of the ACJA/ACJL Carrying out such other activities as are necessary for the effective implementation of the ACJA/ACJL

Through these functions, the ACJMC serves as the engine room for driving the reforms envisaged by the ACJA/ACJL, bridging the gap between legislative intent and practical implementation.

Implementation Gaps

While numerous states across Nigeria have domesticated the ACJA through the enactment of corresponding ACJLs, the establishment of the ACJMCs, the key enforcement and oversight bodies, remains alarmingly inconsistent.

The ACJMC is crucial to ensuring that the principles and procedures outlined in the ACJA/ACJLs are not only understood but also faithfully applied by law enforcement, judicial officers, and correctional institutions. However, despite legislative adoption, many states have failed to constitute or operationalise their committees, leaving a significant gap between law and practice.

Only a few states in Nigeria, like Taraba State, Ogun State, Bauchi State, Oyo State, Kano State, Delta State, and Lagos State, have made some type of progress by establishing their ACJMCs, even if operational challenges persist. In every other state, however, despite domesticating the ACJA, no monitoring committee has been set up, or the committee remains inactive. This uneven implementation raises serious concerns about the sustainability and coherence of criminal justice reform across the country. Without fully functional and empowered ACJMCs, even the most well-drafted laws risk remaining paper tigers, strong in theory but weak in execution.

Current State of ACJMCs in Nigeria

Despite their critical importance, the current state of ACJMCs across Nigeria presents a concerning picture:

Non-constitution in Some States: In several states where the ACJL has been enacted, the ACJMC has not been constituted at all, rendering the implementation mechanism incomplete. Lack of Operational Support: In states where ACJMCs have been constituted, many lack basic operational support such as dedicated office space, equipment, and support staff necessary to carry out their functions effectively. Inadequate Funding: Perhaps the most pressing challenge is the absence of sustainable funding mechanisms for the ACJMCs. Without clear budgetary provisions, these committees cannot plan and execute their monitoring and implementation activities effectively. Limited Technical Capacity: Some constituted ACJMCs lack the technical capacity and expertise needed to effectively monitor the complex provisions of the ACJA/ACJL. Low Compliance and Awareness: Public awareness of the existence of the ACJMC, even in states where they are constituted, remains remarkably low. This issue extends to key justice sector stakeholders. For example, in Kano State, the ACJMC reported low compliance among criminal justice actors, particularly the police, who often claimed ignorance of the ACJL provisions. This lack of awareness and institutional cooperation significantly hampers the committee's ability to carry out its mandate and undermines the overall effectiveness of criminal justice reforms.

These challenges have resulted in a situation where the transformative potential of the ACJA/ACJL remains largely unrealised, with implementation being fragmented and inconsistent across the country.

The Consequences of Dysfunctional ACJMCs

The implications of dysfunctional or non-existent ACJMCs extend beyond mere administrative concerns. They directly impact the administration of justice and the rights of individuals within the criminal justice system:

Inconsistent Application of the Law: Without effective monitoring, the application of the ACJA/ACJL becomes inconsistent, leading to disparities in how criminal cases are handled. Continued Pre-trial Detention Challenges: One of the key objectives of the ACJA/ACJL is to address the issue of prolonged pre-trial detention. Without functional ACJMCs to monitor compliance with time limits and custody protocols, correctional facilities continue to be congested with awaiting-trial inmates. Persistence of Systemic Inefficiencies: The systemic inefficiencies that the ACJA/ACJL sought to address, such as unnecessary adjournments, delays in trials, and poor case management, persist without proper monitoring. Erosion of Public Confidence: When reforms fail to deliver tangible improvements in the administration of justice, public confidence in the justice system is eroded, undermining the rule of law.

The Path Forward: Empowering ACJMCs

To address these challenges and harness the full potential of the ACJA/ACJL, there is an urgent need for concrete steps to empower ACJMCs:

Immediate Constitution of ACJMCs in All States

Governments must prioritize the immediate constitution of ACJMCs in all states where the ACJL has been enacted but the committees have not been established. This requires political will and commitment to the principles of justice sector reform.

Dedicated Budgetary Allocations

Both federal and state governments should make specific and adequate budgetary provisions for ACJMCs in their annual budgets. This should include:

Operational costs for office space and equipment Staff salaries and training Monitoring and evaluation activities Data collection and analysis Stakeholder engagement and coordination

Establishment of Secretariats with Qualified Staff

Each ACJMC should have a fully equipped secretariat with qualified staff, including legal experts, data analysts, and administrative support. This is essential for the day-to-day operations of the committee and for carrying out its monitoring functions effectively.

Capacity Building and Technical Support

There is a need for systematic capacity building for ACJMC members and staff on their roles, the provisions of the ACJA/ACJL, and effective monitoring techniques. Technical support should also be provided to enhance data collection, analysis, and reporting capabilities.

Clear Performance Metrics and Accountability Mechanisms

To ensure that ACJMCs are delivering on their mandate, clear performance metrics should be established, and regular reporting mechanisms should be instituted to enhance accountability.

Enhanced Collaboration with Justice Sector Stakeholders

ACJMCs should establish structured collaboration mechanisms with all justice sector stakeholders, including the police, courts, correctional services, legal practitioners, and civil society organisations. This will facilitate a coordinated approach to implementing the ACJA/ACJL.

Conclusion

The Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee represents the linchpin of Nigeria's criminal justice reform efforts. Without properly constituted, adequately funded, and fully functional ACJMCs, the laudable objectives of the ACJA/ACJL cannot be realised. The federal and state governments must recognise this critical role and take immediate steps to ensure that ACJMCs are empowered to fulfil their mandate.

The path to an effective and efficient criminal justice system in Nigeria inevitably runs through strong and functional ACJMCs. By investing in these committees, governments will not only be fulfilling their legislative obligations but also making a tangible commitment to justice, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.

Nigeria's criminal justice system cannot afford the continued neglect of this vital implementation mechanism. The constitution, funding, and empowerment of ACJMCs must be prioritised as a matter of national importance.

