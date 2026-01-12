ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Investment Intentions In Sustainable Initiatives (Video)

Our research shows that almost nine in ten 85.9% mid-market firms intend to increase or maintain their investment in sustainability this year. In South Africa, this commitment is even more pronounced, with over three-quarters 76.1% of firms planning to boost their investment compared to 50.5% across Africa, driven by stronger regulation, investor pressure, and greater corporate readiness.

