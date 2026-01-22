Licences For Commercial Weighing Of Ferrous And Non-ferrous Metals

Executive Decree 7/26 of 9 January was published, determining the prohibition and revocation of all licences related to the commercial weighing of ferrous...

Prohibition and revocation

Executive Decree 7/26 of 9 January was published, determining the prohibition and revocation of all licences related to the commercial weighing of ferrous and non-ferrous metals (the "Decree"). This measure is a direct response to the growth of informal operations and the environmental, economic and safety risks these activities can generate.

The Decree cancels and revokes all licences for the weighing of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and applies to all entities engaged in this activity. This includes operators at all stages of the value chain, such as weighing houses, scrap dealers, intermediaries, and warehouses involved in the business of weighing ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It also covers operators of scales or scrap weighbridges for commercial purposes, as well as collection points, yards, warehouses, parks and commercial yards that are not permitted by applicable commercial legislation.

Steel mills, metallurgical plants and other industrial units that use ferrous or non-ferrous metals are excluded and therefore retain their licences.

These industries must also implement internal processes to verify the origin of all metals used in production. If materials used cannot be adequately traced, the industrial unit and those responsible may face penalties, including administrative proceedings. Industries must therefore strengthen their compliance mechanisms, paying particular attention to the traceability of the raw materials used.

The Decree came into force on 9 January 2026.

