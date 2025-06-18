ARTICLE
18 June 2025

American Bar Association, Antitrust Section — Our Curious Amalgam Podcast, Episode #328 What Should I Know About Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt And COMESA? Developments In Key African Regimes

Merger control and antitrust enforcement are gaining momentum across Africa. In this episode of the ABA Our Curious Amalgam Podcast, John Oxenham and Nicolas Bremer discuss recent developments in Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and COMESA, and what they mean for cross-border transactions.

Merger control and antitrust enforcement in Africa are accelerating across multiple jurisdictions. What's new in Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and COMESA? John Oxenham of Primerio and Nicolas Bremer of Bremer join Matthew Hall on the ABA Our Curious Amalgam Podcast to break down recent developments in these key markets. Tune in to learn how enforcement is evolving on the continent and what that means for companies navigating cross-border transactions.

LISTEN HERE

