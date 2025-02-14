EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 119

** For example, for the above-referred Utilities Directive 2014/25/EU, the thresholds include, e.g., for works contracts (€5,538,000) and certain service contracts, all design contests, all supplies contracts (€443 000).

Within eight weeks of the close of the public consultation, the Commission will publish a factual summary report, as well as a report summarizing the results of the consultation activities that will be annexed to the evaluation staff working document.

Next steps. Interested parties can contribute to the call for evidence and public consultation until 7 March 2025. The Commission will consider these contributions in its evaluation of the Public Procurement Directives.

Consultation. The consultation aims at collecting quality evidence providing information, data and feedback on how the Public Procurement Directives have performed. It also seeks to assess whether these Directives still suffice to address current challenges and to achieve EU policy objectives (e.g., promoting a greener and more innovative European economy).

The Commission's plan to give preference to European products in certain strategic sectors has already raised the concerns of, inter alia, U.S. companies active in Europe.

The Commission's planned revision of the Public Procurement Directives, as set out in its Political Guidelines 2024-2029 issued by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, seeks to:

However, according to the European Court of Auditor's Special Report 28/2023 on public procurement in the EU: "Our analysis of the data available [i.e. 2011-2021] indicates a significant increase in single bidding overall, a high level of direct contract awards in most member states and a limited level of direct cross-border procurement between member states. As several objectives of the 2014 reform remain unattained, we conclude that, the entry into force of the 2014 directives has had no demonstrable effect." (see also ECA Dashboard on data set used to prepare Special Report 28/2023).

Last reformed in 2014, the Public Procurement Directives have sought to ensure transparency and integrity in public spending and strengthen competition in the EU for the provision of public goods and services with respect to higher-value public tenders (with monetary values exceeding certain thresholds)** and which are presumed to be of cross-border interest.

Backdrop / objectives. The Commission indicates that some 250,000 public authorities in the EU spend around 14% of EU GDP (over €2.4 trillion per year) on purchasing services, works and supplies. Public authorities are the principal buyers in various sectors (e.g., energy, transport, waste management, the provision of health services).

On 13 December 2024, the Commission published a call for evidence and a public consultation on the planned revision of the Public Procurement Directives that regulate public procurement in the EU.*

