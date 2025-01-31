5th ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting: Supercharging ASEAN's Growth Story With AI

Crowell Global Advisors joined the industry delegation to the 5th ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting (ADGMIN) hosted by Thailand from January 16-17, 2025. The official theme for this year was "Secure, Innovative, Inclusive: Shaping ASEAN's Digital Future," with a focus on promoting safe adoption of emerging technologies by ASEAN Member States (AMS).

While issues such as artificial intelligence (AI), cross-border data flows, and digital trade continued to dominate the narrative, there was growing awareness of the cybersecurity challenges accompanying the region's increased digitalization. Online fraud particularly captured a lot of screen time given increasing prevalence within AMS.

Amidst the many recommendations and documents endorsed by the AMS, the Bangkok Digital Declaration was released as a guide for AMS to collaborate on a range of critical digital issues such as online scams, cybersecurity, AI, data flows, submarine cables, and more.

Other notable publications included:

Key Takeaways

Acting on Online Scams and Macro-level Cybersecurity Efforts

The ASEAN Working Group on Anti-Online Scams (WG-AS), as the principal collaborative platform to combat online scams across digital and telecommunications channels, continues to lead on this work. The meeting acknowledged the Report of the Online Scams Activities in ASEAN (2023-24) as an important resource that consolidates information sharing efforts and promotes cross-sector collaboration in combatting online scams throughout the region. WG-AS also welcomed the ASEAN Recommendations on Anti-Online Scams, a guiding framework for AMS on regional and domestic efforts to combat online scams.

The ASEAN Regional Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), launched in 2024 under Malaysia's coordination, was lauded for its progress towards becoming fully operational. The Regional CERT's primary mandate is to strengthen region-wide cyber resilience by providing an active platform for information and best practices sharing, cyber exercises, and CERT-to-CERT capacity building programs among AMS.

Taking a Proactive Stand on AI Adoption

The ASEAN Digital Senior Officials' Meeting (ADGSOM) and the recently established ASEAN AI Working Group (WG-AI), led by Singapore, are to be the key platforms driving ASEAN's initiatives on AI. They will lead ASEAN's work on AI policy, governance, safety, law, regulation, and standards. After endorsing the GenAI Guide at the ADGMIN, ASEAN is now looking ahead to initiatives fostering robust adoption of AI across different sectors. ASEAN's sectoral bodies were encouraged to develop impactful AI initiatives in partnership with industry players within and beyond ASEAN. To foster further engagement with the industry, Indonesia is set to host a public-private dialogue on AI later this year.

Concluding Negotiations on the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA)

Ongoing negotiations on the ASEAN DEFA are scheduled to be concluded by the end of 2025, and governments are aiming for robust legally binding commitments towards building ASEAN's $2 trillion digital economy. Following the eight rounds of negotiations in 2024, the focus for this year will be targeted capacity building on critical digital issues with specific line ministries, with the goal to harmonize readiness across AMS.

Malaysia's 2025 Chairmanship Priorities

As ASEAN Chair for 2025, Malaysia is set to champion five projects in 2025:

Establish the ASEAN AI Safety Network (ASEAN AI Safe) as a dedicated platform for advancing AI safety research and promoting safe and responsible development and deployment of AI across the public and private sectors. Develop the "ASEAN Guide for Sustainable Data Centre Development" with essential tools and insights for policymakers on building an economically productive and environmentally viable data center industry. Develop a cross-border cloud computing framework to set out dedicated principles for data governance in the cloud computing era. Enhance the 5G workforce through development of specialized courses and training programs aimed at reskilling and certifying professionals. Develop the "ASEAN Cyber Cooperation Strategy 2026-2030" to foster a resilient and secure cyberspace for the ASEAN community. It will encourage stronger collaboration and information sharing among AMS to effectively address evolving cyber threats.

Our Take

ADGMIN 2025 addressed a range of digital issues relevant for the continued growth of ASEAN's digital economy. Notable among the discussions was an evolution from last year's ADGMIN, where much conversation focused on whether to adopt AI within the region amidst concerns over the technology's potential for abuse. This year, the tenor was more targeted on how to adopt AI, acknowledging the need to harness the technology's benefits while minimizing the detriments. That focus on the appropriate safety measures is a move in the right direction. However, a gap remains without regional guidance on effectively approaching AI security. Only Singapore has released official guidance, Guidelines on Securing AI Systems, 2024. A regional equivalent could help ensure a harmonized baseline across AMS on this critical issue.

Additionally, discussions gave some—but not enough—consideration to AI's potential for strengthening cybersecurity in the region. This is a missed opportunity as AI can be a powerful ally in combatting the region's growing cybersecurity problem, including the immediate and acute focus on thwarting online scams and fraud.

A final priority area for ASEAN this year is the conclusion of DEFA negotiations, which are currently ongoing amidst significant public interest. However, there has been little detail shared with external stakeholders on the nature of the text being negotiated, potentially casting doubt on the technical rigor of the promised outcomes.

Overall, 2025 will be a pivotal year for ASEAN's digital ambitions with this expected finalization of DEFA, complete operationalization of the AI Working Group, and implementation of Malaysia's well-timed and relevant digital projects.

The 6thADGMIN and related meetings will be convened in Viet Nam in 2026.

