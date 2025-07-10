14 No Prepayment Penalties, AI DPI, And UPI's June Slide: India's Financial Pulse – July 7, 2025 (Podcast)

In this episode of Lexpresso, RBI bans prepayment charges on business loans to individuals and MSEs, SEBI extends cybersecurity compliance timelines, and NPCI mandates standardised UPI IDs for SEBI-linked payments. We also explore Telangana's AI-powered DPI launch, Vietnam's fintech sandbox, and India's ₹1 lakh crore deep-tech RDI fund. Plus, a fintech funding slowdown and PSBs drop minimum balance penalties. Your legal and regulatory update, brewed strong and served crisp.
