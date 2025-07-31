Harmony In Action: Integrating CSR And Sustainability For A Better Tomorrow (Podcast)

Welcome to the 2024 Podcast Series of ESG Decibel. The season shall start with a distinguished professional - Dr. Nitin Aggrawal. Dr. Aggrawal is a multifaceted expert dedicated to leveraging technology and management to streamline the delivery of government services to users.

As a specialist in Business Process Re-Engineering (BPR), he has received international training from the Development Academy of the Philippines in Manila, focusing on a Result-Based Framework. Driven by a fervour for innovation and technology integration, he has effectively implemented these strategies across all central sector schemes of the Government of India.

His commitment to end-to-end digitization and data governance in central sector schemes has garnered praise from the Director General of NITI Aayog.

