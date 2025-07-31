ARTICLE
31 July 2025

Harmony In Action: Integrating CSR And Sustainability For A Better Tomorrow (Podcast)

Dhir & Dhir Associates

Dhir & Dhir Associates, founded in 1993, is a full-service law firm with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.
Welcome to the 2024 Podcast Series of ESG Decibel.
Sonal Verma
Welcome to the 2024 Podcast Series of ESG Decibel. The season shall start with a distinguished professional - Dr. Nitin Aggrawal. Dr. Aggrawal is a multifaceted expert dedicated to leveraging technology and management to streamline the delivery of government services to users.

As a specialist in Business Process Re-Engineering (BPR), he has received international training from the Development Academy of the Philippines in Manila, focusing on a Result-Based Framework. Driven by a fervour for innovation and technology integration, he has effectively implemented these strategies across all central sector schemes of the Government of India.

His commitment to end-to-end digitization and data governance in central sector schemes has garnered praise from the Director General of NITI Aayog.

Sonal Verma
