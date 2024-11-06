Tax Alert: Announcement Of 17th Wave For E-invoicing Phase 2 Implementation

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) determined the criteria for selecting the targeted taxpayers in the seventeenth wave for implementing the integration phase of e-invoicing, as it clarified that the seventeenth wave included all taxpayers whose revenues subject to VAT exceeded SAR2.5 million during 2022 or 2023. VAT registered taxpayers meeting the criteria should integrate their e-invoicing solutions with the Fatoora platform by no later than 31 July 2025.

For more information visit the ZATCA website.

