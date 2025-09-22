Sector Foreword

Welcome to this month's Law Update

It is a pleasure to introduce this special edition of Law Update, focused on legal and regulatory developments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Having spent many years working across the GCC and in KSA, I have had the privilege of witnessing the Kingdom's legal transformation from the inside. Today, we are continuing to witness a truly remarkable shift—one that goes beyond legislative reform to redefine how the law underpins economic growth, attracts investment, and fosters innovation.

From the ambitious urban infrastructure projects to new approaches in public procurement, Saudi Arabia is setting new legal benchmarks across sectors. This is particularly evident in areas such as construction, real estate, corporate law, and foreign investment, where recent reforms are streamlining processes, redefining risk allocation, and enhancing investor confidence. These changes are not occurring in isolation—they are part of a broader ecosystem of reform driven by Vision 2030, and they require a deep understanding of both the regulatory framework and commercial context.

In this issue, we highlight several key areas where the law is playing an enabling role in the Kingdom's transformation. The case study on subcontractor rights in public projects is especially timely, given the scale of ongoing infrastructure development.

Additionally, the comparative analysis of Saudi and Kuwaiti legislation offers a valuable cross-border perspective that can help guide strategic decisions between these neighbors and in the region.



For practitioners, investors, and in-house legal teams alike, staying ahead of these developments is critical. Our aim with this edition is to not only report on the changes, but to contextualise them, providing practical explanations, and providing guidance on how businesses can adapt and thrive within this dynamic legal environment.



I hope you find this edition insightful, and I encourage you to engage with our teams across the Kingdom as we continue to support our clients through this exciting period of growth and reform.



We look forward to seeing you in Saudi Arabia!

