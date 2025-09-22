Managing Partner Foreword

Welcome to this month's Law Update

Welcome to the latest edition of Law Update. This month, we shine a spotlight on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a market that continues to undergo transformative legal and regulatory reforms as it advances its ambitious Vision 2030 agenda. These developments are reshaping key industries, particularly construction, real estate, and corporate governance, creating both opportunities and complexities for businesses operating in the region.

One of the central features of this edition is our in-depth case study on subcontractor rights in Saudi public procurement. With public projects playing a critical role in the Kingdom's economic growth, understanding the evolving legal protections and obligations for subcontractors has never been more important.

We also take a comparative look at the Saudi and Kuwaiti Civil Codes and Companies Laws, exploring the core principles that underpin corporate structures, company formation, and subcontractor arrangements. This analysis provides valuable insights for businesses operating across borders, highlighting both the commonalities and distinctions that shape corporate practices in these jurisdictions.

Looking ahead, 2025 marks a pivotal year for Saudi Arabia's legal landscape. Our team examines the sweeping reforms introduced to modernize the construction and real estate sectors—changes that are set to redefine regulatory frameworks, enhance transparency, and support sustainable development.

In addition to these features, this edition explores a range of legal developments shaping Saudi Arabia's dynamic business landscape. Covering emerging regulatory trends, corporate governance reforms, advancements in dispute resolution, and sector-specific updates, our contributors provide strategic insights to help navigate a rapidly evolving market.

As always, our commitment remains to equip our clients and readers with timely, practical legal insights that help navigate the evolving business environment in the Middle East. We trust this edition will serve as a valuable resource as you explore new opportunities in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

