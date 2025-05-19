Innovation And Emerging Technology Talks – Episode 3 (Video)

Episode 3: Innovating the future of agriculture with AI
Guest: Abdullah Sahab, Founding Partner and CEO at iRAMA
Can AI help solve food security challenges? In this episode, Abdullah Sahab explores how AI-driven solutions are optimizing crop health, automating farming processes, and enabling urban agriculture. With Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 prioritizing food security and sustainability, AI is playing a crucial role in shaping the future of agriculture.
From smart irrigation and soil monitoring to data-driven farming techniques, this conversation highlights how technology is making agriculture more efficient, sustainable, and resilient.
Key takeaways
- AI's role in optimizing crop health and automating farming processes.
- How urban farming can contribute to global food security.
- The challenges and opportunities in creating a sustainable agricultural ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.