Innovation And Emerging Technology Talks – Episode 3 (Video)

Episode 3: Innovating the future of agriculture with AI

Guest: Abdullah Sahab, Founding Partner and CEO at iRAMA

Can AI help solve food security challenges? In this episode, Abdullah Sahab explores how AI-driven solutions are optimizing crop health, automating farming processes, and enabling urban agriculture. With Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 prioritizing food security and sustainability, AI is playing a crucial role in shaping the future of agriculture.

From smart irrigation and soil monitoring to data-driven farming techniques, this conversation highlights how technology is making agriculture more efficient, sustainable, and resilient.

Key takeaways

AI's role in optimizing crop health and automating farming processes.

How urban farming can contribute to global food security.

The challenges and opportunities in creating a sustainable agricultural ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

