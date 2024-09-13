Future Of Risk

Building a trusted risk function to succeed in a riskier world.

Enterprises are facing an array of reputational, environmental, regulatory, and societal forces. To navigate this complex landscape, the C-suite should seek to embrace risk as an enabler of value and fundamentally transform their approach.

KPMG's global survey of 400 executives reveals that their top priorities for the next few years are adapting to new risk types and adopting advanced analytics and AI. As organizations align risk management with strategic objectives, closer collaboration across the enterprise will be essential.

Key themes and statistics

To view the full report please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.