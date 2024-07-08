New In-Person Work Visa Application Requirements In The United Kingdom

Effective July 5, 2024, applicants in the United Kingdom seeking to obtain work or temporary work visas for Saudi Arabia must appear in person at the Tasheer Saudi Visa Center in London and provide biometric data. These requirements are in addition to the standard application documentation, which must still be provided. This policy does not affect individuals who are eligible for a visa-on-arrival for tourism purposes or individuals who qualify for a Saudi Electronic Visa Waiver for tourism, business, study, medical treatment, or Umrah pilgrimage.

Previously, work or temporary work visa applicants did not need to physically attend an application center or provide biometric data. Rather, the application (including supporting documents) was sent by courier to an authorized visa agent, who then liaised with the Saudi consular post on behalf of the applicant. Since November 2023, applicants in the United Kingdom seeking to obtain any Saudi visa not related to employment – including business visitor visas and family residency visas – have had to appear in person at the Tasheer Saudi Visa Center in London.

As this change will almost certainly increase the volume of in-person processing at the Tasheer Saudi Visa Center, visa applicants should anticipate reduced availability of appointments and longer processing times. Accordingly, talent management teams and prospective employees should prioritize submitting applications as soon as possible and may, nonetheless, need to revise their on-boarding timeframes.

