Modernizing Payments (Video)

The pressure on financial institutions (FIs) and retailers to modernize payment systems and infrastructure is immense. The payments environment is evolving rapidly with a range of new payment alternatives and channels competing for market share; new technologies like contactless payments and QR payments are gaining traction (particularly in emerging markets); and new ancillary services like Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) are growing in popularity.

Modernizing payments: Global perspectives from financial and retail executives on payment modernization strategies and trends, presents findings based on a survey of 750 financial institutions and 600 retailers, conducted by KPMG International in September 2024, to assess current payment modernization programs and progress.

Explore global perspectives, regional analysis and country spotlights, and the challenges and opportunities shaping payment modernization around the world.

