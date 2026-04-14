Debt Recovery KSA | Expert Legal Services Saudi Arabia

KSA has established a new, structured statutory framework safeguarding creditors' rights in commercial and financial debt recovery.

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KSA has established a new, structured statutory framework safeguarding creditors’ rights in commercial and financial debt recovery. This reflects the rapid legislative reforms the country has undergone in recent years. Whether you are a national business, a financial institution, or an international investor, understanding the KSA’s debt recovery framework enables stakeholders to exercise and enforce their rights with confidence and in full compliance.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we are experts in debt collection and enforcement under Saudi law, and we represent our clients before the commercial courts and enforcement courts in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Our bilingual lawyers help our clients use advanced legal tools in Saudi Arabia, including the Civil Transactions Law, the Commercial Courts Law, and the Najiz e-portal, to recover their rights quickly and accurately whilst fully complying with the law.

1. Legal Basis for Debt Collection in the KSA

KSA has enacted several groundbreaking laws that form the cornerstone of its updated debt recovery framework, including:

1. Civil Transactions Law (2023)

This Law codifies the rules governing contracts, obligations, damages and the relationship between creditors and debtors. It sets out the following key principles:

Performance of contracts in good faith.

Debtors must fulfil their obligations in full.

Legal remedies in the event of non-performance or late payment.

This law forms the cornerstone of all commercial and civil debt claims.

2. Commercial Courts Law:

This Law establishes specialised courts to hear all commercial disputes, including claims for payment, breach of contract and financial settlements. Commercial courts in Riyadh, Jeddah and other cities have become fully digitized and operate via the Najiz portal, ensuring transparency and the swift resolution of cases.

3. Enforcement Law (2012)

This Law is the most powerful tool available to creditors. It enables the enforcement of judgments, contracts, cheques and promissory notes. It also empowers enforcement courts to freeze bank accounts, seize assets and even impose travel bans until the debts are repaid.

4. The Arbitration Law (2012) and the New York Convention (1958)

As for debts arising from arbitral awards, whether domestic or foreign, the Saudi courts recognise and enforce such awards directly, provided that the procedural requirements are met.

2. Legal Remedies for Debt Recovery

Saudi law provides for several methods of debt recovery. Each method depends on the nature of the claim and the supporting evidence.

a. Performance order:

It is a fast-track tool for uncontested debt recovery, supported by documentary evidence, such as invoices, delivery notes, or promissory notes.

The application for performance order is submitted via the Najiz portal.

The ruling is usually issued within 30–45 days.

Nominal court fees; oral hearings are held only where necessary.

b. Commercial Cases

It is used in complex or disputed debt cases, where the debtor disputes the obligation or the amount.

Cases are heard by the Commercial Court.

Cases may involve expert reports or witness statements.

Average duration: 3 to 6 months

c. Commercial Cases

Once a creditor obtains a judgment, a writ of execution or an arbitral award, they are entitled to apply for enforcement under the Enforcement Law. The Enforcement Court has jurisdiction over the following:

Freezing the debtor's bank accounts.

Seizure of movable and immovable assets.

Prohibition of commercial registrations or suspension of licences.

Imposing a travel ban on debtors until repayment of the debt.

3. Rights and obligations of Creditors

Under Saudi law, creditors enjoy strong protection, but they must comply with the necessary legal procedures.

Key rights of creditors:

Serving legal notices and claims via the Najiz e-portal.

Application for summary performance orders on uncontested debts.

Enforcement of court judgments at the national and international level.

Recovery of legal fees and litigation costs in many cases.

Obligations of Creditors:

Submission of complete and certified documents (in Arabic or certified translations).

Compliance with the procedural deadlines set by the courts.

Conduct collection procedures in good faith and avoid any unlawful pressure.

With the assistance of a qualified lawyer, these rights can be exercised effectively and procedural obstacles that might delay or undermine recovery efforts can be avoided.

4. Foreign Creditors – Enforcement of Rights in KSA

KSA's commitment to international treaties and the reform of the judicial system make it a safe environment for foreign creditors.

We assist foreign companies with:

Recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments, in accordance with the principles of reciprocity.

Enforcement of arbitral awards under the New York Convention.

Translation and certification of foreign contracts or documents for submission to the court.

Handling cross-border cases involving Saudi nationals or assets.

Our bilingual team facilitates and harmonizes international documents with Saudi legal requirements, ensuring that foreign creditors are protected and treated equally before the law, just like Saudi nationals.

5. Practical Example – International Recovery through the Enforcement Court

A European logistics company owed SAR 4.2 million to a Saudi importer under a shipping contract.

Our approach:

Translation and certification of all contract documents and invoices. Submission of an application for a performance order via the Najiz e-portal. Obtaining a court ruling within 5 weeks. Commencing enforcement proceedings – The enforcement court has frozen the debtor's accounts. The debtor repaid the full amount within two weeks.

Outcome: Full recovery of the amount within two months, including a partial refund of legal fees.

6. Cost and Duration Overview

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we offer clear options with fixed fees, ensuring that our clients are fully aware of the costs and timeframes.

7. Preventive Legal Measures for Businesses

To avoid future payment defaults, businesses should incorporate preventive legal safeguards into their contracts.

Promissory notes, guarantees, or cheques as enforceable collateral.

Penalty clauses for late payments.

Arbitration clauses or jurisdiction, as determined by the Saudi courts.

Due diligence procedures for clients before signing the main contracts.

Our Firm regularly assists clients in restructuring their commercial documents to ensure their future enforceability and compliance with Saudi law.

8. Why Us?

A proven track record of collecting millions of riyals.

A bilingual team prepares files and client reports in both Arabic and English.

Comprehensive coverage across the Kingdom – Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and the Eastern Province.

High digital efficiency. All transactions are processed via the Najiz e-portal for instant updates.

Transparent pricing and complete confidentiality.

We offer you not just legal advice, but practical solutions that lead to the recovery of debts.

9. Conclusion – Be aware of Your Rights and Get Your Money Back

The legal framework for debt recovery in KSA is more creditor-friendly than ever before. However, success depends on understanding your rights, choosing the right legal strategy, and taking each step carefully in accordance with Saudi law.

Our clear mission is to efficiently, ethically, and effectively help our clients recover their funds, whilst preserving their business relationships and financial stability.

If your business is experiencing late payments, unpaid invoices, or cross-border collection challenges, contact our Riyadh office today. Our experts will guide you through all stages of debt recovery in KSA, including registration of claims and enforcement proceedings, whilst ensuring regulatory compliance, protecting your rights, and recovering your funds.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.