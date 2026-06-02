Common Legal Risks in Egyptian M&A Transactions

For many foreign investors, an Egyptian acquisition looks commercially straightforward at the beginning. The target has customers, assets, employees, licenses, and a market position. The parties agree on price.

Established in 1985, Youssry Saleh Law Firm is a leading full-service law firm in Egypt, renowned for its expertise in supporting businesses across diverse industries and individual clients alike. We provide integrated legal services throughout the Middle East, offering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients from large enterprises to SMEs in emerging markets.

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For many foreign investors, an Egyptian acquisition looks commercially straightforward at the beginning. The target has customers, assets, employees, licenses, and a market position. The parties agree on price. A term sheet is signed. Everyone expects the legal work to confirm what the business teams already believe.

Then the risk review begins.

Corporate records may not be fully updated. A license may be linked to a specific activity, location, or shareholder structure. Real estate titles may require deeper verification. Contracts may include consent requirements that were not mentioned during early negotiations. Competition approval may affect the closing timeline. Employee and tax liabilities may also sit quietly in the background until they become deal issues.

That is why understanding legal risks M&A Egypt is not only a due diligence concern. It is a transaction design issue. The structure of the deal, the timing of approvals, the wording of the sale agreement, and the closing mechanics all shape how risk moves between buyer and seller.

Egypt permits acquisitions through different legal structures, including share deals, asset deals, and mergers. However, each route carries its own legal exposure. In practice, the most successful transactions are usually not the ones with the most aggressive negotiation position. They are the ones where legal risks are identified early, allocated clearly, and managed before closing.

The Legal Risk Profile of M&A Transactions in Egypt

Foreign buyers sometimes approach Egyptian M&A with assumptions formed in other jurisdictions. That can create problems. Egyptian transactions often involve a mix of corporate law, investment regulation, capital markets rules, competition control, sector licensing, tax, employment, real estate, and foreign ownership considerations.

A private share acquisition may move quickly if the company records are clean and no special approvals apply. A regulated-sector deal, by contrast, can require careful coordination with more than one authority. Public M&A adds another layer, as public tender offers fall under the supervision of the Financial Regulatory Authority, and the Egyptian capital markets framework includes disclosure, filing, and enforcement rules.





This is often misunderstood by foreign counsel. The legal risk is not always hidden in one dramatic problem. More often, it appears in small mismatches: the commercial timetable does not match the regulatory timetable; the seller’s warranties do not match the due diligence findings; or the buyer assumes that acquiring shares automatically preserves every operational permission. In practice, that assumption can be risky, especially where licenses, permits, or sector approvals depend on ownership, control, location, or the licensed activity.

1. Corporate Authority and Ownership Risk

The first risk in an Egyptian acquisition is basic but critical: does the seller have the legal power to sell what it claims to own?

This includes reviewing the target’s corporate documents, shareholder registers, articles of association, capital history, board and shareholder approvals, powers of attorney, and any restrictions on transfer. In family-owned or older companies, corporate records may not always reflect the practical reality of control. A shareholder may appear in the documents, while another person effectively manages the business. Sometimes, historical transfers were completed commercially but not fully reflected in all required records.

For a foreign buyer, this creates two risks. First, the buyer may face delays in completing the transfer. Second, minority shareholders or other stakeholders may challenge the transaction if approvals or transfer restrictions were overlooked.

A common mistake is assuming that a signed share purchase agreement is enough. In Egypt, the SPA is central, but it does not replace the need to complete corporate, registry, brokerage, regulatory, or notarization steps where applicable.

2. Hidden Liability Risk in Share Deals

In a share deal, the buyer buys the entire company, thus inheriting all of its assets, contracts, personnel, licenses, claims, and liabilities. In effect, nothing changes from the legal perspective – the legal personality continues to operate unchanged.

On one hand, the legal personality of the buyer and seller coincide in share deals and can help maintain business continuity. On the other hand, it implies historical liability exposure for a buyer: he/she may face tax, labor, and social security claims, unresolved contracts, license claims, environmental disputes, lawsuits, regulatory issues, as well as hidden related party transactions.

Does this make any share deal necessarily riskier than an asset deal?

No. A share deal can be used even in situations that necessitate business continuity where a certain asset cannot be transferred easily due to licenses and contracts, provided there is due diligence of the relevant liabilities and proper structuring of warranties and indemnity coverage, price correction for certain risk factors, conditions precedent or an escrow account.

From a practical standpoint, the Egyptian merger and acquisition process can require enhanced legal due diligence in case of poor documentation, pending tax claims, irregular employment practices, or major property.

3. Asset Transfer and Title Risk

Asset deals can look safer because the buyer selects what it wants to acquire. However, asset acquisitions in Egypt can carry their own complications.

The buyer must verify that each asset is legally owned by the seller, transferable, free from encumbrances, and capable of being used after closing. This review can be simple for movable equipment but more complex for real estate, factories, intellectual property, vehicles, inventory, or assets tied to public authorities.

Real estate deserves special attention. Foreign ownership of land and real estate in Egypt is governed by several laws, and restrictions can apply depending on the type of land, location, use, and identity of the buyer. GAFI’s guidance notes that foreign ownership rules involve laws governing agricultural land, desert land, and real estate ownership by foreigners, with specific restrictions in some cases.

What tends to catch investors off guard is that possession, payment, or even long-term use does not always equal clean title. The buyer should verify registration status, chain of title, liens, mortgages, usufruct rights, allocation conditions, zoning, building permits, and any restrictions imposed by industrial development or land allocation authorities.

If the asset is essential to the target’s operations, title risk becomes business risk.

4. Regulatory Approvals and Merger Control Risk

Regulatory risk has emerged as an important factor for consideration in Egyptian M&A practice. The recent amendments to the Egyptian Competition Law and its Executive Regulations have introduced ex-ante merger control on 1 June 2024. Certain economic concentrations can be notified and assessed according to relevant requirements.

Why does it matter? Regulatory approval can influence various phases of the process – signing, closing, financing, announcement, etc. According to the Chambers article, certain economic concentrations are subject to notification and pre-approval by the Egyptian Competition Authority and/or the Financial Regulatory Authority depending on the nature of the activities. It is important to take such time into consideration while planning for transaction completion.

Sectoral regulatory risks could potentially affect transactions concerning banking, non-banking financial services, insurance, securities, telecommunication, health care, education, energy, transport services, as well as activities related to defense or involving strategic lands.

So what’s the point? Regulatory risks may need to be considered at the very beginning of the transaction.

5. Capital Markets and Public M&A Risk

If the target is listed, formerly publicly offered, or subject to capital markets regulation, the risk profile changes significantly. Public M&A in Egypt involves disclosure obligations, tender offer rules, FRA supervision, EGX procedures, and market conduct restrictions.

The main Egyptian framework for public tender offers includes the Capital Markets Law, its executive regulations, and EGX listing rules. The FRA acts as the principal securities regulator for public tender offers and has enforcement tools, including administrative fines, while courts may impose criminal penalties in certain non-compliance cases.

For investors, the common risk is timing. Public offer rules may require specific filings, announcements, supporting documents, valuation materials, and funding evidence. In some cases, acquisition thresholds may trigger a mandatory tender offer obligation.

This is not an area where parties should improvise. Public M&A requires a coordinated legal, financial, regulatory, and communications strategy.

6. Contracts and Change-of-Control Risk

Egyptian acquisitions typically involve contractual arrangements between the companies and its customers, suppliers, distributors, landlords, franchise partners, financiers, technologists, and governments.

Where shares are transferred, the contracts tend to stay with the company. In some cases, however, the contracts may have change-of-control provisions, which may demand prior consent, notice, re-negotiation, and even termination in case of a change in ownership.

For the asset sale, the risk becomes much more obvious. The contracts often require assignment or novation before transfer is possible, unless otherwise specified in the contract or by law. The issue becomes a practical one in that while the buyer gets the physical assets, he cannot necessarily take over the business relationship associated with the assets.

A thorough due diligence review would identify relevant contracts early on and categorize them by risks: transferable by right, requiring consent or notice, not transferable at all, or silent but critical from a commercial standpoint.

7. Licensing and Operational Continuity Risk

Some businesses in Egypt must have licensing that is contingent on the legal entity, shareholders, site, capital, personnel, equipment, and scope of activity. It would be erroneous for the buyer to expect that the license would remain intact in such transactions.

In some regulated industries, there may be a requirement for the license holder to get prior approval from the regulatory authority in order to effect change in ownership, management, control, site, and activities. Even without such a formal requirement, the new owner is expected to notify the authority of the transaction.

However, the risk is not just legal. It may become operational if the license is suspended, delayed, or challenged during or after the transaction.

8. Employment and Social Insurance Risk

Employees are often one of the most sensitive parts of an Egyptian acquisition. In a share deal, employment relationships usually remain with the target company. In an asset deal, the buyer must assess whether employees transfer, whether new contracts are required, and whether termination or restructuring steps create exposure.

Risks may include unpaid wages, accrued leave, social insurance issues, informal arrangements, misclassification, unrecorded benefits, disciplinary disputes, or termination claims.

Foreign investors sometimes underestimate the importance of employment records. In practice, payroll, social insurance, employment contracts, internal policies, and actual working arrangements should all be reviewed together. A clean employment file is not only about compliance; it also helps the buyer understand the real cost and flexibility of the workforce.

9. Tax and Stamp Duty Risk

Tax risk can affect both pricing and deal structure. Egyptian M&A transactions may involve capital gains tax, stamp tax, VAT, real estate tax considerations, withholding issues, payroll tax, or historical corporate tax exposure, depending on the deal structure and assets involved.

The main risk is not simply the existence of tax. It is uncertainty over who bears tax exposure and how historical liabilities are handled. Buyers should review tax filings, assessments, disputes, tax card status, VAT position, payroll tax compliance, related-party transactions, and any tax settlement history.

The SPA should then reflect the tax allocation clearly. If tax due diligence identifies open years, uncertain deductions, unpaid liabilities, or aggressive positions, the agreement may need specific indemnities rather than general warranties.

10. Litigation and Dispute Risk

Pending litigation is easy to identify when disclosed. Threatened claims, informal disputes, enforcement notices, bounced cheques, administrative complaints, or arbitration threats are harder.

A buyer should review court records where appropriate, ask targeted questions, examine correspondence with authorities and counterparties, and assess whether any dispute could affect assets, licenses, receivables, employees, or reputation.

The Egyptian Civil Code principle reflected in market commentary is also relevant: a seller may not be liable for defects known to the purchaser, or defects that the purchaser could have discovered through reasonable examination, unless the seller affirmed their absence. This makes due diligence and properly drafted warranties especially important.



In other words, what the buyer knew — or should have known — can matter.

11. Foreign Ownership and Investment Compliance Risk

Egypt generally welcomes foreign investment, and the investment framework applies to local and foreign investment. GAFI describes investment regimes including internal investment, investment zones, technological zones, and free zones, while its investment law materials refer to administrative services and approval processes through investment service mechanisms.

However, this does not mean every acquisition is unrestricted. Certain sectors, activities, land categories, or regulated businesses may involve foreign ownership limits, approval requirements, reporting duties, or national security considerations.

A foreign buyer should check the target’s sector before signing. The issue is not only whether the buyer can own the shares. It is whether the target can continue to hold its licenses, land, permits, incentives, and contracts after foreign ownership changes.

12. Closing Mechanics and Documentation Risk

Many M&A disputes do not arise because the parties misunderstood the deal. They arise because the closing process was not detailed enough.

Closing mechanics should address what happens before, at, and after completion. This may include corporate approvals, updated commercial registers, tax documents, brokerage execution, powers of attorney, notarizations, release of encumbrances, payment flow, escrow arrangements, regulatory approvals, resignation and appointment of managers or directors, handover of books and records, and post-closing filings.

A vague closing clause can create avoidable friction. A detailed closing checklist, attached to the SPA or managed separately by counsel, can reduce that risk significantly.

How to Mitigate M&A Legal Risk in Egypt

Risk cannot be removed entirely, but it can be managed. The most effective mitigation strategy usually combines legal due diligence, thoughtful deal structuring, and careful drafting.

Buyers should start with a legal risk map before signing the SPA. This map should identify the main risk categories, the responsible party, the required documents, the approvals needed, and the consequences if a condition is not satisfied.

The SPA should then translate the risk review into contractual protection. This may include:

conditions precedent for regulatory approvals and key consents;

warranties tailored to the actual due diligence findings;

indemnities for specific risks, especially tax, litigation, title, or employment;

escrow or holdback mechanisms where appropriate;

termination rights if approvals are not obtained;

covenants controlling the target’s conduct between signing and closing;

post-closing obligations for filings, handovers, and rectification steps.

The goal is not to make the document longer. The goal is to make the risk allocation clearer.

Practical Takeaway for Foreign Investors

Egyptian M&A risk is manageable when treated early and seriously. Most problems become harder to solve after signing, and even harder after closing. Buyers should resist the temptation to treat due diligence as a formality or rely only on broad seller assurances.

The better approach is more disciplined: verify ownership, understand liabilities, test regulatory approvals, review contracts, examine licenses, check employees and tax, and make sure the transaction documents reflect the reality uncovered during due diligence.

A well-structured Egyptian acquisition does not depend on optimism. It depends on preparation.

Conclusion

Common legal risks in Egyptian M&A transactions usually arise from a combination of hidden liabilities, incomplete corporate records, regulatory approvals, contract transfer issues, title concerns, tax exposure, employment matters, and closing mechanics. None of these risks automatically prevents a transaction, but each can affect timing, valuation, leverage, and post-closing stability.

For foreign investors, the practical challenge is to connect the legal review with the commercial deal. Due diligence should not sit in a separate report that no one uses. It should shape the SPA, the conditions precedent, the warranties, the indemnities, the approval strategy, and the closing checklist.

With early legal planning, Egyptian M&A transactions can be structured more clearly and executed with greater confidence, while reducing avoidable disputes after completion.

Common Legal Risks in Egyptian M&A Transactions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.