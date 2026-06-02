Asset Deal vs. Share Deal in Egypt: Choosing the Right M&A Structure

Choosing between an asset deal and a share deal is one of the first strategic decisions in an Egyptian acquisition. It affects what the buyer acquires, which liabilities remain with the seller, how approvals work...

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Choosing between an asset deal and a share deal is one of the first strategic decisions in an Egyptian acquisition. It affects what the buyer acquires, which liabilities remain with the seller, how approvals work, how taxes may apply, and how complex the closing process becomes.

In Egypt, share acquisitions are often the more common structure in private M&A, especially where the buyer wants to acquire an existing operating company with its licenses, contracts, employees, and market position. Asset acquisitions, however, can be attractive when the buyer wants selected assets without taking over the whole corporate entity. Egyptian law permits acquisitions through shares, assets, or mergers, with share acquisitions commonly used in practice.

The right answer rarely comes from a simple preference. It depends on the target’s condition, the sector, tax exposure, regulatory approvals, employment issues, contracts, real estate, and the buyer’s risk appetite.

What Is a Share Deal in Egypt?

A share deal means the buyer acquires shares or quotas in the target company. The legal entity remains the same. Its contracts, employees, licenses, assets, debts, disputes, tax history, and regulatory record usually stay inside the company.

This is why foreign buyers often like share deals when they want continuity.

The business keeps operating under the same company. Customer contracts may remain in place, regulatory licenses may continue, and the transaction can feel cleaner from an operational perspective. For Egyptian joint stock companies, share transfers must follow the relevant share transfer procedures, and transfers of joint stock company shares commonly involve the Egyptian Exchange process, even for unlisted shares.

That continuity, however, comes with a legal price.

The buyer does not only acquire the visible business. It also acquires the company’s historical legal baggage. Tax assessments, employment claims, hidden debts, licensing breaches, unresolved litigation, environmental exposure, and contractual defaults may remain with the company after closing.

This is often misunderstood by foreign buyers. A share deal may look simple at the signing stage, but it requires careful legal due diligence before completion.

What Is an Asset Deal in Egypt?

An asset deal means the buyer acquires selected assets from the seller rather than the company itself. These assets may include machinery, inventory, intellectual property, real estate, contracts, customer lists, business lines, or operating facilities.

The buyer does not automatically step into the entire legal history of the seller.

That is the main attraction.

In practice, an asset deal can help a buyer isolate what it wants and leave behind certain liabilities. But the structure is not always simple. Each asset may require its own transfer step. Real estate may require separate registration procedures. Contracts may need counterparty consent. Employees may trigger labor law considerations. Licenses may not transfer automatically.

So while an asset acquisition can offer cleaner liability separation, it may create a more complex closing process.

Asset Deal vs Share Deal Egypt: Core Legal Difference

The practical distinction is simple:

A share deal transfers ownership of the company.

An asset deal transfers ownership of selected assets.

That difference shapes almost everything else.

In a share acquisition, the buyer enters the company at shareholder level. The target company continues to own its assets and remains responsible for its obligations. In an asset acquisition, the buyer receives specific assets directly, while the seller remains the same legal entity unless the parties agree otherwise and the law permits the transfer of particular obligations.

Comparison: Asset Deal vs Share Deal in Egypt

Issue Share Deal Asset Deal What the buyer acquires Shares or quotas in the company Selected assets or business components Legal entity Same company continues Buyer does not acquire the company itself Existing liabilities Usually remain inside the target company Usually remain with the seller, unless transferred or assumed Contracts Often continue, subject to change-of-control clauses Usually require assignment or counterparty consent Licenses May remain with the company, subject to regulatory rules May need re-issuance, amendment, or authority approval Employees Employment relationships usually continue with the company Transfer may require careful labor law structuring Due diligence focus Full company history Title, transferability, encumbrances, and selected liabilities Closing complexity Often simpler operationally Often more document-heavy Main risk Hidden liabilities Transfer restrictions and incomplete asset migration

Liability: The Main Reason Buyers Compare Both Structures

Liability allocation often drives the debate.

In a share deal, the buyer indirectly inherits the target’s past because the company remains liable for its previous actions. Even if the SPA contains warranties and indemnities, those are contractual protections. They do not erase the company’s exposure toward tax authorities, employees, creditors, regulators, or claimants.

For that reason, legal due diligence in a share deal should review:

corporate records;

tax filings and assessments;

employment files;

material contracts;

litigation and disputes;

licenses and regulatory approvals;

real estate title or lease arrangements;

debt and security interests;

related-party transactions;

compliance with sector-specific rules.

In an asset deal, the buyer may reduce exposure to historical company liabilities. However, this does not mean the buyer has no risk. Some liabilities may follow the asset, especially where the asset is encumbered, subject to registration issues, tied to employees, or connected to regulatory obligations.

A common mistake is assuming that an asset deal automatically creates a clean break. It may help, but only if the asset transfer documents, third-party consents, tax treatment, employee arrangements, and registrations are properly handled.

Tax Implications of Asset Deal vs Share Deal in Egypt

Tax should be considered early in the process of structuring any M&A in Egypt. It is important to know that the tax outcome will be substantially dependent on whether the transaction includes shares, assets, real estate, inventory, intellectual property, or the going concern of a company.

Share transfers may be subjected to stamp duty based on the value of the shares transferred if certain conditions are met. There might be varying rates depending on whether the parties are resident or non-resident persons, and whether certain thresholds of stamp tax are crossed. According to public sources on tax in Egypt, it seems that stamp tax applies to both listed and unlisted shares, when the stake of a non-resident investor is less than 33%.

Asset transfers may include tax considerations such as VAT, capital gains and corporate tax issues, taxation or registration of real estate transactions, depreciation policy, and others. Also, VAT treatment in Egypt is likely to depend on whether assets are transferred alone or as an entire going concern.

The field is rather sensitive. New rules may come into force, administrative practice and filing obligations may change, and tax treatment may heavily depend on the actual facts of each case. Potential buyers should consult an Egyptian tax lawyer before entering into the transaction.

Approvals, Regulatory and Sectorial Restrictions

A share purchase transaction may be required to get certain approvals from corporate authority, regulator, or industry authority depending on the type of business of the target company. Such approvals would be necessary if a company is engaged in financial services, banking, insurance, capital markets, healthcare, educational activities, importation of goods, production of energy or telecommunications, or any other strategically important sectors.

Asset deals can also trigger approvals. A license may not move with the asset. A concession may need authority consent. A lease may restrict assignment. A real estate transfer may require registration or special review. In some sectors, acquiring the operating assets without acquiring the licensed entity may create a practical problem: the buyer owns the tools of the business but not the legal permission to operate them.

That is why the legal structure should be tested against the regulatory map of the target before the parties become attached to one model.

Contracts: Continuity vs Consent

Contracts often behave differently in share and asset deals.

In a share deal, the contracting party remains the same company. This usually supports continuity. However, major contracts may include change-of-control clauses. These clauses may allow the counterparty to terminate, approve, renegotiate, or receive notice if ownership changes.

In an asset deal, contracts usually need to be assigned or novated. That often means third-party consent. If key customers, suppliers, landlords, lenders, or government counterparties refuse consent, the transaction may lose commercial value.

Does this mean a share deal is always better for contract continuity? Not necessarily. If the target’s contracts contain strict change-of-control restrictions, a share deal can also require consent.

The practical point is simple: review key contracts before choosing the structure.

Employment Issues in Egyptian Asset and Share Deals

Employment risk deserves special attention.

In a share deal, the employer usually remains the same company. Employees continue working for the target company, although management and ownership may change. The buyer still needs to review employment liabilities, social insurance compliance, unpaid benefits, termination risks, and any disputes.

In an asset deal, the buyer may need to decide whether employees transfer, resign and rejoin, or remain with the seller. This must be handled carefully under Egyptian labor law. Poorly structured employee transfers can create claims, continuity disputes, social insurance issues, and reputational problems.

What tends to catch investors off guard is the practical nature of employment risk in Egypt. Payroll records, actual workplace practice, social insurance filings, and written contracts do not always match perfectly. Due diligence should test the paper record against how the business actually operates.

Real Estate and Fixed Assets

Real estate can make an asset deal more complicated.

If the target owns land, buildings, factories, or registered premises, the buyer must verify title, encumbrances, registration status, permits, zoning, and any restrictions on transfer. Egypt’s real estate registration practice can be document-heavy, and title analysis may require more than reviewing a single ownership document.

In a share deal, the real estate remains owned by the target company. That may avoid a direct property transfer at closing, but it does not remove the need for title due diligence. If the company’s title is defective, the buyer acquires that problem indirectly.

For factories, equipment, and movable assets, buyers should also check pledges, finance leases, customs status, import documents, and whether assets are essential to licensed operations.

Due Diligence Focus: Different Structures, Different Questions

A share deal requires full corporate due diligence because the buyer acquires the company with its history.

The legal team should ask: “What risks are inside this company?”

An asset deal requires asset-level due diligence because the buyer acquires selected items.

The legal team should ask: “Can these assets be validly transferred, and will they allow the buyer to operate the business after closing?”

Both exercises matter. They simply look in different directions.

Which Structure Should a Foreign Buyer Choose?

There is no universal answer.

A share deal may suit the buyer where:

business continuity matters;

licenses are difficult to transfer;

contracts are tied to the company;

employees must remain in place;

the buyer wants the entire operating business;

due diligence shows manageable historical risk.

An asset deal may suit the buyer where:

the buyer wants only part of the business;

historical liabilities are significant;

the target company has unresolved legal or tax issues;

specific assets hold most of the commercial value;

the buyer can obtain required consents and licenses;

the transfer process remains commercially practical.

In practice, the best structure often emerges after preliminary due diligence. Buyers who choose the structure too early may discover later that the preferred model creates avoidable regulatory, tax, or operational problems.

Why the Purchase Agreement Matters

Whether the transaction is structured as an asset purchase agreement or a share purchase agreement, the contract must reflect the risk profile of the deal.

For share deals, the SPA should usually address:

title to shares;

corporate authority;

conditions precedent;

regulatory approvals;

warranties;

indemnities;

tax matters;

leakage protections;

closing deliverables;

post-closing obligations;

dispute resolution.

For asset deals, the APA should usually address:

asset identification;

title and encumbrances;

transfer mechanics;

excluded assets;

assumed and excluded liabilities;

employee arrangements;

contract assignments;

license requirements;

VAT and tax treatment;

completion steps;

transitional services.

A well-drafted agreement does not replace due diligence. It translates due diligence findings into contractual protection.

Practical Takeaways for Foreign Investors

Foreign buyers comparing an asset deal and a share deal in Egypt should focus on five practical questions.

First, what exactly does the buyer need to acquire to operate the business?

Second, where are the main liabilities located?

Third, can contracts, licenses, employees, and assets move without disrupting operations?

Fourth, what tax treatment applies to the proposed structure?

Fifth, which approvals must be obtained before closing?

These questions usually reveal the better structure more reliably than a general preference for either asset acquisition or share acquisition.

Final Thoughts

The choice between an asset deal and a share deal in Egypt is not only a technical M&A question. It shapes liability, tax exposure, regulatory approvals, contract continuity, employee treatment, and closing execution.

A share deal may offer continuity, but it requires serious due diligence because the buyer acquires the company’s legal history. An asset deal may provide greater selectivity, but it often demands more transfer steps, third-party consents, and regulatory analysis.

For foreign buyers, the safest approach is to test both structures early, before the letter of intent or term sheet locks the parties into a path that may later prove difficult. Egyptian legal counsel can help identify which structure fits the target, the sector, and the buyer’s risk profile.

Asset Deal vs. Share Deal in Egypt: Choosing the Right M&A Structure

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.