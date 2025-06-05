Nowadays in the fast growing and active business environment, the disputes may occur between individual or companies in the different sectors, including business...

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Nowadays in the fast growing and active business environment, the disputes may occur between individual or companies in the different sectors, including business, construction, labour recruitment or investment.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides the all-inclusive dispute settlement servicesall over KSA, as we have highly skilled dispute settlement lawyers, who have the professional experience enabling them to safeguard your rights and interests, reduce risks and attain the desired goals, whether before the court or at any other judicial authority.

If you are a party in a dispute in KSA, Sadany & Partners is your ally to help you with the proper legal advice and strong defence.

Why You Need a Dispute Resolution Lawyer in Saudi Arabia

The dispute settlement mechanism in KSA has changed significantly during the last years, due to the significant legal reforms under Vision 2030, where these reforms aim to:

Accelerate the legal actions

Boost the substitute conflict settlement approaches (conciliation and arbitral mediation)

Competent commercial, labor, and administrative courts.

Optimized execution strategies for the rulings and arbitration awards.

Dealing with this improved system necessitates complete understanding of Saudi procedural law, Islamic Law principles and regulations of the specialized authorities. The professional dispute settlement advocate helps you to:

protect your right at every step of the litigation,

settle the conflict effectively, while reducing the business risks,

obtain dispute settlement serving your interests.

provide the correct and persuasive defence whether at the court room or arbitration panel.

At Sadany & Partners, our dispute resolution advocates are highly qualified to deal professionally with the dispute regardless its seriousness or complexity, while prioritizing our clients best interests and rights.

Our Dispute Resolution Services

Sadany & Partners provides all services of settlement of the disputes, including:

Negotiation and Settlement: Helping the clients to find the ideal resolution without resorting to the court in a manner, which safeguards their rights and preserves relationship with their business peers.

Mediation: Advocating for the client, when appointing the fair and neutral mediators for purpose of settling the conflict amicably.

Arbitration: Serving as a legal advisor in the local and international arbitral actions under SCCA, ICC, LCIA, UNCITRAL, and other regulatory rules.

Litigation: Handling the pleadings before the Saudi courts with their different levels and degrees, including General Court, Commercial Court, Labor Court, Administrative Court, and Enforcement Court.

Execution of Rulings and Awards: Helping the clients to execute the judicial rulings and arbitration awards In KSA.

We settle all types of the dispute before the different legal and judicial authorities and conclude to the best effective and positive results.

Types of Disputes We Handle

At Sadany & Partners, we have highly skilled dispute settlement advocate, who can deal with wide variety of disputes, including:

Business Conflicts: Violation of contracts, agency agreements, franchise related disputes and disagreements arising between the shareholders.

Contracting and Real Estate Disputes: Work defects and delays, real estate title and disputes on the ownership.

Finance and Banking Related Disputes: Loan defaults, execution of the guarantee, investment disputes.

Disputes Arising With Administrative and Regulative Authorities: Contest against the governmental resolutions and regulatory authorities activities

Insurance Disputes: Lawsuits related to rejection of the insurance coverage, insurance liability and commercial insurance problems.

Notwithstanding the industry or level of complexity, we design customized dispute resolution approach, which fulfill all of your own needs.

Why Clients Choose Sadany & Partners for Dispute Resolution

The clients confide continuously Sadany & Partners, because we have:

Vast Dispute Resolution Experience: Thorough understanding of the Saudi judiciary and arbitration rules and conciliation procedures.

Comprehensive Resolutions: Concluding to favorable results in line with the desired goals of our clients.

Persuasive Representation: Effective advocacy before the court and at the arbitration session to defend and uphold client rights.

Open and Transparent Reporting: Ensuring that the clients stay informed and engaged at every stage of the dispute resolution process.

Affectivity and Affordable Costs: Handling the lawsuit proactively, while minimizing the legal costs and settling the conflicts professionally and rapidly.

Our objective goes beyond just handling disputes, as aim to win in the dispute according to a strategic plan, while protecting our clients' business and personal interests whenever possible.

The Sadany & Partners Dispute Resolution Process

We adopt the following organized dispute resolution strategy:

Preliminary Case Evaluation: Considering the facts, legal problems and existing evidence. Setting a Strategy: Identifying the best way for proceeding with – whether the negotiation, conciliation, arbitration or court proceedings. Case Management: Handling the defence efficiently by the dispute resolution negotiation, conciliation and arbitration session, or litigation. Execution: Help the clients in attaining and executing the optimal results in accordance with operative part of the judgment or through executing the settlement agreement.

During the dispute resolution procedures, we stay attentive, active, and committed to reach the favorable outcomes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.