Civil Litigation Law Firm In Saudi Arabia

Disputes are a natural part of relationships between persons, whether natural or legal persons. Regardless of the subject matter of the dispute, whether it involves contractual breach...

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Disputes are a natural part of relationships between persons, whether natural or legal persons. Regardless of the subject matter of the dispute, whether it involves contractual breach, ownership issues, claims for dues, or violations of rights or freedoms, all these matters require a professional, experienced legal advisor who provides proper support in strict compliance with Saudi law and the fundamentals of Islamic Law.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm, based in Riyadh, is a leading entity among the successful law firms, specializing in resolving civil disputes in Saudi Arabia. We have vast legal experience and knowledge, while handling the pleadings professionally and adopting a client-focused approach, thus we have a strong presence in the courtroom in all types of civil disputes.

Understanding Civil Litigation in Saudi Arabia

The civil judicial proceedings in Saudi Arabia resolve various civil conflicts between individuals, companies, and institutions, including, for example, but not limited to:

Breach of contractual obligations

Property and real estate conflicts

Inheritance and succession disputes

Insurance-related claims

Personal injury and compensation lawsuits

Consumer right protection disputes

Loan and debt refund.

The civil legal disputes in KSA are governed by an Islamic law-based system, which is also subject to positive laws and managed primarily by the General Courts and judicial authorities of jurisdiction, where applicable.

The highly qualified civil dispute advocate helps you safeguard your rights, build a strategic defense, and maximize the likelihood of winning the lawsuit.

Our Civil Litigation Services

Sadany & Partners provides all-inclusive legal civil dispute services, including:

Case Evaluation and Strategy Setting: Assessing the positive and negative points of your lawsuit and developing a legal strategy specially designed to meet your requirements.

Assessing the positive and negative points of your lawsuit and developing a legal strategy specially designed to meet your requirements. Defence and Documents: Preparing statements of claim, memorandums of defence, petitions and other legal memorandums.

Preparing statements of claim, memorandums of defence, petitions and other legal memorandums. Negotiation and Settlement: Providing the legal advice and support to reach a mutually agreeable settlement, as much as possible to conserve time and reduce costs.

Providing the legal advice and support to reach a mutually agreeable settlement, as much as possible to conserve time and reduce costs. Appeals: Managing the appeals at Courts of Appeal and the Supreme Court when required. .

Managing the appeals at Courts of Appeal and the Supreme Court when required. . Execution of Judgments: Supporting process of implementation and enforcement of the rulings and arbitral awards.

Types of Civil Cases We Handle

Sadany & Partners has a skilled legal team, who support you in a wide range of matters, including:

Contract-related disputes: violation of sale, service, lease, partnership, and contracting contracts.

Real Estate and Title Conflicts: Lawsuits of ownership, joint property, land utilization problems and lease contracts.

Lawsuits of ownership, joint property, land utilization problems and lease contracts. Family and Inheritance Conflicts: The problems related to inheritance entitlements, wills, estate allocation, and successors rights in accordance with Saudi Inheritance Law.

The problems related to inheritance entitlements, wills, estate allocation, and successors rights in accordance with Saudi Inheritance Law. Insurance Disputes: Claims concerning the health, real property and business insurance policies.

Claims concerning the health, real property and business insurance policies. Lawsuits of Compensation and Personal Injury: Following up on the fair indemnity for the accidents, omissions, and medical errors.

Following up on the fair indemnity for the accidents, omissions, and medical errors. Debt Refund: Pursuing the actions to enforce financial obligations and refund the overdue debts through judicial proceedings.

At Sadany & Partners, the lawsuits are handled precisely and professionally, while adhering to safeguarding the client's interests.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners for Civil Litigation?

The clients, whether Saudi nationals or foreigners, depend on Sadany & Partners, because we have:

Established Success: A consistent track record of achieving positive results in a wide variety of civil lawsuits.

Extensive Legal know-how in Saudi Arabia: Extensive experience in fundamentals of Islamic Law and positive law applicable to civil disputes.

civil disputes. Strong Presence at Courtroom: Experienced and skilled advocates, who can handle pleadings professionally and eloquently before all Saudi Courts with their different levels and degrees, including the Court of First Instance and the Court of Appeal.

Experienced and skilled advocates, who can handle pleadings professionally and eloquently before all Saudi Courts with their different levels and degrees, including the Court of First Instance and the Court of Appeal. Strategy Focused on Client: Tailored support for your case, while committing to transparent communication and giving the optimal legal advice at every phase of litigation.

Tailored support for your case, while committing to transparent communication and giving the optimal legal advice at every phase of litigation. Practical and Economical Solutions: We are committed to provide the efficient solutions in line with your best interests, whether during the judicial proceedings or when reaching the final settlement.

If you are not an Arabic speaker, we have At Sadany & Partners, a bilingual team (Arabic and English) that will provide you with all-inclusive legal support and help you to communicate your claims and message clearly and transparently.

Our Litigation Process

Our civil litigation approach is designed to deliver exceptional support and legal advices to our clients at every phase.

Preliminary Consulting Meeting: Deep grasp of your case's facts, legal problems, and your desired goals. Strategic Case Planning: Setting a tailored litigation strategy in line with your objectives while minimizing the risks. Advocacy and Evidence Search: Providing effective and strong pleas and supporting evidence, whether documentary or factual. Argumentation before Court: Advocating for you through providing strong arguments at the hearings, trial, and mediation sessions. Judgment Execution: Helping you to execute the rulings and final settlements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.