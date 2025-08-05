Arson means the act of deliberately setting fire to property and thereby causing widespread damage, including danger to people and animals

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.

self

Arson means the act of deliberately setting fire to property and thereby causing widespread damage, including danger to people and animals. Although the offence of arson typically involves buildings, it could include any property, such as motor vehicles, trees and plantation, workshops etc. Arson is considered to be a felony, meaning that it is a serious offence, and therefore the penalties that an arsonist, i.e. a person committing arson, may be subject to are harsh.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.