Dubai Expands Jurisdiction Of The Centre For Amicable Settlement Of Disputes: What's New?

Dispute resolution through the Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes (the "CASD" or "Centre") has now become more clear, efficient, and accessible to the Dubai public. The newly enacted Decision No. 4 of 2025 (the "Decision") has replaced the previous Decision No. (8) of 2022, thereby expanding the range of cases the Centre is authorised to handle. At the same time, it clarifies CASD's jurisdictional boundaries to ensure disputes are directed to the appropriate forums within the Dubai legal system.

What Disputes Can the Centre Now Hear?

The revised law extends the types of disputes eligible for resolution through the Centre. The following categories now fall within its competence:

Division of jointly owned property, excluding those disputes arising from inheritance matters;

Approval of conciliation agreements of any value;

Disputes involving claims below AED 500,000, excluding substantive disputes involving financial institutions governed by Federal Decree-Law No. (14) of 2018 Concerning the Central Bank and the Regulation of Financial Institutions and Activities;

Unilateral requests for the appointment of an expert, provided that: The dispute falls within Dubai Courts' jurisdiction, It is not connected to an ongoing case, and The issue has not already been adjudicated.

Disputes Involving UAE Nationals over 60 years of age, where the claim value is below AED 1,000,000

Disputes involving people of determination and beneficiaries of social financial benefits, as per Law No. (7) of 2012

Key Differences from the Previous Framework

1. Exclusion of inheritance disputes involving property

One of the most noteworthy changes is the exclusion of inheritance-related property disputes from the Centre's jurisdiction. Inheritance cases often involve complex legal, religious (Sharia), and familial considerations that demand specialised expertise. For this reason, Dubai has recently established a dedicated inheritance court to handle such matters. The new decision therefore effectively redirects such disputes to a specialised and competent court.

2. Party agreement no longer overrides jurisdictional limits

Even if both parties expressly consent to have their dispute heard by CASD, it will not be accepted unless it meets the jurisdictional criteria outlined in the Decision. This change is important for two reasons. First, it creates legal clarity and consistency regarding which disputes are appropriate for resolution by the Centre. Second, it prevents the Centre from being a platform misused for complex and high-stake matters. Such cases necessitate the consideration of a competent UAE court, whereas CASD is appropriate for lower-value disputes.

3. Inclusion of vulnerable groups

The decision to extend the Centre's jurisdiction to include disputes involving elderly individuals, people of determination, and beneficiaries of social financial support represents a significant step toward greater inclusivity and access to justice. Traditional litigation can be financially and emotionally taxing, especially for vulnerable populations. The informal and less confrontational nature of the Centre's processes makes dispute resolution more approachable and potentially less overwhelming. This move aligns with broader social objectives, ensuring that the legal needs of all members of society are met.

